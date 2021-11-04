Muriel dies of grief, and Judah despairs of new tragedy · TV News

Muriel (Rhaisa Batista) will die of sadness after the tragic fates of Er (Tiago Marques) and Onã (Caio Vegatti) in Genesis. Widowed, Judá (Thiago Rodrigues) will despair with the new misfortune, but he will drown his sorrows and live in mourning in bed with Tamar (Juliana Xavier) in the Bible soap opera by Record.

After spending days without eating in deep depression over the death of her two children, the woman will succumb in her husband’s arms and leave because of starvation. “Muriel, wake up! Get up, Muriel!”, he will call his son Israel (Petrônio Gontijo) in the scenes planned to go on from the Thursday’s chapter (4) .

“Stop it! Respond,” he will plead when he realizes that his companion is missing her vitals. “Don’t leave me! Stay with me,” he’ll cry when he sees that the woman is really dead.

Later on, the merchant will cure his sadness with drink and give himself over to disgrace. “You have to take back your life. You can’t stay like this anymore”, advises Hira (Sandro Pedroso) when he sees his friend drunk. “I don’t have a choice,” José’s brother (Juliano Laham) will say.

As a result, the serials of Camilo Pellegrini, Stephanie Ribeiro and Raphaela Castro will advance three years in time, and Tamar will set up to sleep with her ex-father-in-law to get pregnant.

“The only way for me to guarantee a place in his family, for me to have a future and not be helpless, is to give a child, is to get pregnant by someone in that family”, will say the young woman, who will disguise herself as a prostitute.

Determined, she will pluck up the courage to lie down with him. “I had all night to think and decided. I’m going to pretend to be a prostitute, yes, and I’m going to Mr. Judah. ​​It’s the only justification for me to cover my face”, she completes, who will be able to accomplish her objective.

Genesis is a free adaptation of the first book of the Bible. The serial is divided into seven phases, and, currently, Record exhibits the seventh: José.

