Nanda Costa and Lan Lahn publish the first images of their twin daughters, Kim and Tiê – Zoeira

The actress Nanda Costa and the percussionist lan lahn published, this Wednesday (3), the first photos of their twin daughters, born on October 19th. In addition to the registration, they shared the names of the two girls with the public: Kim and Tie.

“Whew.. Now yes! Kim and Tiê arrived revolutionizing. The mothers are on and bursting with love. Here’s our first family selfie,” Lan Lahn wrote on Instagram, justifying that he wouldn’t do a long text due to lactation tasks. “There will be no text because it’s time for the 4th feed of the day”.

Subtitle: Children were born on October 19th Photograph: playback/Instagram

Nanda also published the same sequence of images, in which he used the same text shared by his wife, highlighting the feeling for the two daughters. “The love of a mother is so much that just looking at them we can see a heart. Drag them there so you can see that it’s not a mother thing”.

Moms received several affectionate messages in the comments of the publications. “What love, you. Free and long life for these babies”, commented the actress Bruna Linzmeyer. “Without conditions for such beauty”, wrote the actress Fernanda Paes Leme.

The couple also had congratulations and kind words from Sérgio Marone, Débora Nascimento, Ary Fontoura, Caco Ciocler, Bruno Gissoni and other famous people.

In posts, both thank you for the messages of love and affection through the social network, in addition to email and WhatsApp, warning that the couple will respond “whenever possible”.

childbirth

Kim and Tiê were born from a in vitro fertilization. Stored for five months, the pregnancy was treated by the mothers in an interview with the Fantastic, a program in which they revealed the postponement of pregnancy for two months.

According to the newspaper Extra, the actress and the percussionist have been together for seven years, having publicly assumed the relationship in 2018.