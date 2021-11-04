Nanda Costa and Lan Lanh post 1st photo with twins: ‘They arrived revolutionizing’ | Pop & Art

Nanda Costa and Lan Lanh shared, this Wednesday (3), the first photo after the arrival of the twins and revealed the names of their daughters: Kim and Tiê. They were born on October 19th.

“Whew.. Now yes! Kim and Tiê arrived revolutionizing. Mothers so on and bursting with love. Here’s our first family selfie,” the moms wrote in the post that was shared by both Nanda and Lan.

“There won’t be a text because it’s time for the 4th feed of the day! Thank you for the love and affection messages here, by email and by zap. When we give it, we’ll respond. A mother’s love is so much that just by looking for them we see a heart,” they continued.

2 of 3 Kim and Tiê, the daughters of Nanda Costa and Lan Lanh — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram/Nanda Costa Kim and Tiê, the daughters of Nanda Costa and Lan Lanh — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram/Nanda Costa

‘Quick and smooth’ delivery

The girls’ birth was announced on Thursday (21), two days after delivery.

“The delivery was quick and easy, and the two mothers and the little girls are doing well. Soon, as scheduled, they will be at home,” said the press office.

“The new family, which cannot fit in with so much happiness, is keen to thank all the affection and good vibes from fans and friends since the beginning of the pregnancy”, completed the representative of the actress and percussionist in a statement.

READ MORE: Why are there never so many twins in the world as now

3 of 3 Nanda Costa next to Lan Lanh at the end of the twins’ gestation — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram Nanda Costa next to Lan Lanh at the end of the twins’ gestation — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

Nanda and Lan Lahn announced the pregnancy in June. “A closely guarded secret! We are 4. Two Mothers and two Daughters,” wrote Nanda, at the time, on Instagram. The same text was shared by Lan Lanh.

They have been together since 2014. In June 2018, the two released the song “It’s Not Ordinary, But It’s Normal” to celebrate International LGBT Pride Day. On the track, the couple asks “Why don’t you accept and live your life? Equal love is equal, normal. It doesn’t do any harm”.

In May 2019, Nanda Costa took advantage of Lan Lan’s 51st birthday party to ask his girlfriend to marry him. The 34-year-old actress made the request while opening the wedding ring box and displaying the jewelry.