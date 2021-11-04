Nanda Costa publishes first photo of twin daughters with Lan Lanh: ‘They arrived revolutionizing’ | celebrities



Nanda Costa, Lan Lanh, and twins Kim and Tiêinstagram reproduction

Published 03/11/2021 14:59 | Updated 11/03/2021 15:23

Rio – Nanda Costa blew up the cute meter by posting a family photo on Instagram this Wednesday. In the image, the actress appears with her fiancee, Lan Lanh, and twin daughters Kim and Tiê. The girls were born on the last day of the 19th through a quick and peaceful delivery, carried out in Rio de Janeiro.

“Whew.. Now yes! Kim and Tiê arrived revolutionizing. The mothers are on and bursting with love. Here’s our first family selfie. Text won’t roll because it’s time for the fourth feed of the day! Thanks for the love messages. and affection here, by e-mail and by zap. When we give it, we’ll respond. Mother’s love is so much that just looking at them we see a heart. .

Several famous people reacted to the images. “Strong scenes of cuteness,” wrote Rafa Brites. “How much love, how much beauty!!! Live my love, always every day”, published Icaro Silva. “Without conditions for so much beauty”, said Fernanda Paes Leme. “All the blessings of this world”, wished Débora Nascimento.

The twins are the result of an in vitro fertilization. Nanda and Lan Lanh have been together for seven years and publicly took up romance in 2018.