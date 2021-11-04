Nélio betrays Tonico and disappoints Dolores by revealing a scam · TV News

Nélio (João Pedro Zappa) will betray the confidence of Tonico Rocha (Alexandre Nero) and leave Dolores (Daphne Bozaski) disappointed in Nos Tempos do Imperador. After kissing the young woman, the good guy will have a heavy conscience and confess to participating in the boss’s trap against his lover and Pilar (Gabriela Medvedovski) in the telenovela at six on Globo TV.

In the scenes planned to go on from next Thursday (11), Dolores will go to the Recôncavo Baiano with her husband’s advisor behind her older sister to resolve the issue of the farm bequeathed by her father. There, a mysterious buyer will be recommended to the young women by Diego (Mouhamed Harfouch).

Samuel (Michel Gomes), who will also be in the region, will alert the doctor that the alleged colonel died years ago. They will then desist from selling the property. Back in Rio de Janeiro, Eudoro’s youngest (José Dumont) will suspect that the buyer was planted by Tonico.

Lota’s son (Paula Cohen) will feel uncomfortable with the situation and will open up the game to his beloved. “I lied to you,” the boy will assume. “Did you lie? When?” she will question. “It was Tonico, yes, who found that deceased buyer for the farm. He was the one who was really interested in buying the land”, the bachelor will deliver.

“I don’t understand. If my part was already his too, because he’s my husband”, Dolores will retort. “He wanted to own the entire farm. Then he hatched a plan to deceive you and Pilar with this fake buyer. Not only did I know everything, I went there on a mission to make sure you fell for the scam and signed the sale “, Nélio will admit, leaving the girl disappointed.

The only new Globo soap opera on the air, Nos Tempos do Imperador takes place around 40 years after the events of Novo Mundo (2017). In addition to the spoilers, the TV news also daily publishes the summaries of the six o’clock soap opera.

