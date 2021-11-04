Netflix releases final trailer for season 5 of the series

La Casa de Papel (photo: Disclosure/Netflix) This Wednesday (11/3), the



Netflix



released the official trailer for the second part of the last season of



La Casa de Papel



. The last five episodes of the fifth season of the Spanish series debut on December 3 on the platform. The new promotional video shows Professor (Álvaro Morte) and his group dealing with the consequences of the end of Volume 1 and the gang’s new steps to safely exit the Bank of Spain and complete the plan. The first five episodes of season 5 of



La Casa de Papel



are already available on



Netflix



, as well as previous seasons. See the trailer below:

In



La Casa de Papel,



a group of nine thieves, led by the Professor, prepare the robbery of the century at the Mint of Spain, with the aim of manufacturing their own money in incalculable and never-before-seen quantities.

Season three saw the members enjoying the fruits of the robbery until the arrest of one of the robbers forces the robbers to team up once again to rob Spain’s Central Bank. In the fourth batch of episodes, they deal with the chaos created by this second round.

La Casa de Papel



is one of Netflix’s successful international productions. Other outstanding works are



dark



,



Who Killed Sara?



,



dark desire



and the Brazilian



3%



