Neto criticizes Jorge Jesus’ “paga pau” press and compares: “If it were Renato Gaúcho, they’d kill him” | fans

Credit: Reproduction/Assembly

A phrase by Portuguese coach Jorge Jesus, ex-Flemish and currently at Benfica, gained a lot of repercussion this week after the Lisbon club suffered a rout to Bayern Munich, 5-2, with Polish top scorer Robert Lewandowski being the author of four of the German team’s goals.

All because Jesus mentioned that the top scorer was not the most difficult player to be scored in Bayern’s squad.

“It is true that he is a scorer, but in my opinion he is not the most difficult player to score. His zone is established, an area where it is easier to mark him, because there are no breeders around, and these breeders are the ones who are difficult to mark”, said the Portuguese coach.

During the program “Os Donos da Bola”, this Wednesday (3), Neto criticized the Brazilian press for the lack of criticism with the former Flamengo coach and compared the situation with criticism of Renato Gaúcho.

“Now, campaign to overthrow Renato? How are you doing in the press? He talks a lot of nonsense, but more than Jorge Jesus? Are you ‘paying dick’ for Jorge Jesus? He said that Lewandowski is the easiest guy to score. How much was the game yesterday? How many goals did Lewandowski score? And nobody says anything!“, criticized Neto.

“If it were Renato saying that it’s easier to score the Hulk, because he’s heavy and the Hulk scored two goals, they’d end up with Renato. But with Jorge Jesus, with D. João VI…“, completed the presenter.

