Neto detonates Gabigol, says Flamengo striker humiliated Valentim and sends a message: ‘It’s superb’

Corinthians idol and presenter, Neto analyzed the incident after a draw between Flamengo and Athletico-PR

Former player and idol of Corinthians, Neto criticized Flamengo striker Gabigol in his program on TV Bandeirantes, “Os Donos da Bola”.

Neto commented on Gabigol’s attitude at the end of the 2-2 draw between Flamengo and Athletic-PR, on Tuesday, at the Arena da Baixada, by the Brazilian championship.

In this ocasion, the Flamengo forward hugged Marcinho, from Athletico-PR, and went to talk to his rival in what appeared to be some controlled discussion.

Alberto Valentim, Hurricane’s coach, arrived to take a break, and Fla’s striker rejected it, it was there that a riot began that crept to the tunnel that gives access to the locker rooms at the Paraná club’s stadium.

“I know what happened. Gabigol leaves hugging Marcinho and Valentim is going to take Marcinho away. Then Gabigol curses and makes fun of Valentim”, revealed Neto.

“Then Petraglia (Mario Celso, president of Athletico) went inside. Congratulations to him. Valentine was humiliated by Gabigol. This pride of Gabigol is awesome. I defended him here the other day, when they cursed his mother, but it’s awesome”, he added.