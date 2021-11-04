New bandit: police identify 22 of the 26 dead in operation in Varginha – Rádio Itatiaia

Photo: Reproduction Dr. André Roquette Medical Institute (IML) in Belo Horizonte

The Civil Police of Minas Gerais (PCMG) announced this Wednesday night (3) that it had identified three more bodies of those killed in the operation in Varginha, in the south of Minas, against a gang specialized in bank robbery. The three are from the following states: Minas Gerais, Goiás and Maranhão

So far, 22 suspects of the 26 dead have been recognized by the Forensic Medicine Institute (IML). Most of the dead are from Minas Gerais (four from Uberaba and seven from Uberlândia). See the full list below.

Artur Fernando Ferreira Rodrigues, 27 years old, Uberaba (MG);

Dirceu Martins Netto, 24 years old, Rio Verde (GO);

Eduardo Pereira Alves, 42 years old, Brasília (DF);

Evando José Pimenta Junior, 37 years old, Uberlândia (MG);

Gerônimo da Silva Sousa Filho, 28 years old, Porto Velho (RO);

Gilberto de Jesus Dias, 29 years old, Uberlândia (MG);

Giuliano Silva Lopes, 32 years old, Uberlândia (MG);

Gleisson Fernando da Silva Morais, 36 years old, Uberaba (MG);

Isaque Xavier Ribeiro, 37 years old, Gama (DF);

Itallo Dias Alves, 25 years old, Uberaba (MG);

José Filho de Jesus Silva Nepomuceno, 37 years old, Caxias (MA);

José Rodrigo Dama Alves, 33 years old, Uberlândia (MG);

Julio Cesar de Lira, 36 years old, Santos (SP);

Nunis Azevedo Nascimento, 33 years old, Novo Aripuanã (AM);

Raphael Gonzaga Silva, 27 years old, Uberlândia (MG);

Ricardo Gomes de Freitas, 34 years old, Uberlândia (MG);

Romerito Araujo Martins, 35 years old, Goiânia (GO);

Thalles Augusto Silva, 32 years old, Uberaba (MG);

Zaqueu Xavier Ribeiro, 40 years old, Goiânia (GO);

Daniel Antonio de Freitas Oliveira, 36 years old, Uberlândia (MG);

Darlan Ribeiro dos Santos, 41 years old, Goiânia (GO);

Francinaldo Araújo da Silva, 44 years old, Eugênio Barros (MA);

remember

A gang of the new cangaço clashed with the Federal Highway Police (PRF) and the Military Police (PM) last Sunday (31). The action took place at two sites on the outskirts of Varginha, in the south of Minas, and left 26 bandits dead.

According to the PM, this is the largest operation carried out against the new cangaço in the history of Brazil. The criminals were heavily armed with at least ten rifles, a 12-gauge shotgun and several explosives. Among the weapons, the bandits had 50 point machine guns, capable of taking down even aircraft.