New Brazilian genius is 8 years old, 140 IQ and already transforms Windows into Mac

Brazilian Gustavo Saldanha, 8 years old, joined Mensa, the largest and oldest organization of people with high IQ in the world. Gustavo has 140 IQ (the world average is 100) and is the second Brazilian to be part of the genius club — which already had 9-year-old Laura Buchele and 139 IQ.

A card-carrying fan of the Beatles, the boy has a super talent for music: in addition to playing seven instruments, he also knows how to sing and compose. But not only that. His genius also extends to the area of ​​technology. Gustavo is also very easy to use operating systems and, even so young, he already understands a lot about computing.

In an interview with G1, Gustavo’s mother said that, during the pandemic, when he had to stop going to school in person, the boy became increasingly interested in the technological world. In a very short time, he learned surprising things for his age.

“In a short time, my son was already in love with meeting platforms like Zoom and Google Meet. It even started tinkering with operating systems and turning Windows into a Mac,” said Luciane Saldanha.

Despite the boy’s precocious genius, the boy’s mother says she never suspected that her son was exceptionally intelligent. As a baby, Gustavo took three years to learn to speak — longer than the average child.

Luciane also remembers that her son was restless and very curious when he was younger, and that in play environments, he was more interested in technological things. “At the toy library, I wanted to play with the TV or the intercom. He had different interests, but nothing that, for the family, was a sign of superior intelligence”, he explained.

Upon noticing their son’s abilities, Gustavo’s parents looked for a support center for children with accelerated intellectual development in São Paulo, where they live. Then came the IQ tests and guidelines for dealing with the boy’s high intelligence. The next step was the boy’s candidacy for the international Mensa – since the club’s version in Brazil does not accept children.

Gustavo is in elementary school at a private school in São Paulo. The school was guided to help the boy to have more contact with technology, as well as more hours of music lessons, to focus more on his main skills.

Despite his young age, Gustavo already has the promise of scholarships at Logos University International (Unilogos), in the United States.