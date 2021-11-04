New chocolate factory in the state should start operating in January

The largest chain of fine chocolates in the world, Cacau Show, is preparing the inauguration of a new factory in Linhares, in the North of the state, scheduled to start operating in January 2022.

This will be the network’s second factory. The intention is to invest around R$ 100 million in the project, according to information from the newspaper Valor Econômico. In addition, the company intends to invest, by 2025, another approximately R$ 80 million in cocoa planting on land in Espírito Santo, southern Bahia and also in Pará.

The company created 210 job openings in the operational and administrative sectors, but the hirings have already been made.

The new venture will be installed in the northern municipality of the state due to the emphasis on cocoa cultivation in the region.

The company is even visiting places to plant raw material for the production of chocolates, but there is nothing defined regarding the acquisition of new land.

The new factory will function as a distribution center for the North and Northeast regions. Currently, the network has 2,640 stores across the country, including own and franchises. Only in 2021, the forecast was to open 500 stores. Billing should be R$2.9 billion in the year that ends, which represents R$800 million more than in 2020.