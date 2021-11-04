New fertilizer plant opens in Camaçari

A new fertilizer factory was inaugurated in Camaçari, in the Metropolitan Region of Salvador, this Wednesday (3). The unit was installed in the former area of ​​the Northeast Fertilizer Factory (Fafen), which ended its activities in 2018, with greater production capacity for urea and ammonia, among other substances. About 500 direct jobs were created and the sector’s expectation is that the price of the product will decrease.

The production unit was leased by the Unigel Group, in 2020, through the subsidiary company Proquigel Química, which also acquired the Fafen de Sergipe unit. The opening ceremony was a formality. The plant in Bahia had already resumed activities at the end of May 2021 and, around August, it began operating fully.

Unigel CEO Roberto Noronha said that it was necessary to make changes to the factory’s original plant in order to expand production capacity. New areas were built and the logistic space was readapted. The investment was R$300 million.

“We had to change a lot of equipment and make big investments in rotating machines, static equipment and, mainly, to resume the operation from scratch. We took something that was static and gave it life again. We made a big investment to make the resumption, that means preventive maintenance, corrective maintenance, investment of more than R$ 300 million and hiring a lot of people”, he said.

He said that the adaptation process began in the first half of last year and that the factory is currently operating with full load. “We had to make changes, mainly related to logistics capacity because the movement [de máquinas e de pessoas] It’s very big. There are 1.3 thousand tons of urea per day”, he said.

The manager stated that Bahia is the company’s main investment hub in Brazil. The new unit has a production capacity of up to 475,000 tons per year of urea, 475,000 tons per year of ammonia and 220 thousand tons per year of Arla, a substance used in diesel engines to reduce the emission of pollutants.

In addition to the fertilizer factories at the Camaçari and Sergipe Industrial Poles, which are also already in operation and which together offer 1,500 jobs, the lease includes the ammonia and urea maritime terminals at the Port of Aratu, in Bahia. Together, the two plants will have the capacity to produce 925,000 tons of ammonia, 1.125 million tons of urea and 320,000 tons of ammonium sulfate.

Governor Rui Costa participated in the event and said that the opening of a new fertilizer factory could help reduce the price of the product. He said that the demand for this type of input in the country is greater than the production capacity, which forces businessmen to import.

“Every time we produce in Brazil, the costs are in Real, while every time we buy imported products, prices are in Dollars, which increases costs. Therefore, expanding the production of fertilizers in the country helps to make this product cheaper, one of the main complaints in the sector, and boosts the production of food, grains and proteins. This is good for Bahia and for Brazil”, he stated.

He took the opportunity to criticize the pricing policy practiced by Petrobras. The special secretary for Productivity, Employment and Competitiveness at the Ministry of Economy, Carlos Alexandre Costa, said that the government has taken measures to reduce the price of gas and inputs, and that it is evaluating whether the company has adopted practices consistent with the competition regime.

“This project [a fábrica da Unigel], for example, was only made possible because of all the federal government’s policies that reduced the price of gas and made the main inputs in the manufacture of fertilizers more suitable”, he said.

Fafen was operated by Petrobras, but in March 2018 the closing of the unit that produced urea, ammonia and carbon dioxide was announced. It is estimated that the decision impacted another 15 factories that had a direct relationship with the company.