New FGTS withdrawal is released to group of workers; see who has the right

The value of the FGTS birthday withdrawal depends on the amount of money available in the worker’s account. Know more.

The workers who were born in the month of november can withdraw part of the FGTS (Guarantee Fund for Length of Service), provided that they have adhered to the modality of birthday loot. Withdrawal amounts are released according to the amount of money in the payee’s account.

The withdrawal will be released during the first week of November. Remembering that this modality was created by the federal government to guarantee annual withdrawals. Thus, the worker does not need to be fired without just cause, nor to comply with the other rules of the fund in order to have access to the money.

O FGTS birthday withdrawal value it depends on the amount of money available in the worker’s account. For this modality, a percentage of resources that can be withdrawn was established. Cashout availability is calculated as follows:

Accounts with a balance of up to R$500.00: 50.0%;

Accounts with a balance of R$500.01 to R$1,000.00: 40.0%;

Accounts with a balance of R$1,000.01 to R$5,000.00: 30.0%;

Accounts with a balance of R$5,000.01 to R$10,000.00: 20.0%;

Accounts with a balance of R$10,000.01 to R$15,000.00: 15.0%;

Accounts with a balance of R$15,000.01 to R$20,000.00: 10.0%;

Accounts with balance above R$20,000.01: 5.0%.

Workers who have more than R$1,000.01 in their account, in turn, are entitled to receive an extra amount, in accordance with the rules of the withdrawal-birthday. Beneficiaries have a period of three months to withdraw the money.

It is noteworthy that, by joining the withdrawal-birthday modality, workers lose the right to withdraw the full FGTS in case of unfair dismissal.

Requesting FGTS birthday withdrawal

Workers can request this type of withdrawal from the FGTS through online portals, such as the Fund’s website or the FGTS application. Just create a login/password and request the withdrawal-birthday option.

The transfer of this benefit will be made in the month of the beneficiary’s birthday by Caixa Econômica Federal. If the worker wants to cancel the modality, this can also be done in the application.