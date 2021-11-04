New Honda City sedan and hatch arrive on November 23

The new Honda City in sedan and hatchback bodies arrive on November 23 in the Brazilian market. The Japanese brand’s attacking duo to resume sales here will arrive at the end of the month to replace the old generation of City.

In addition, the City hatch’s mission will be to replace the Fit, which should be discontinued here with the Civic, which will continue as an imported product from the USA and Canada.

In the case of Novo City, the two product variants will be shown at once and you can check a little of them in the two video-teasers that were released by the Japanese brand.

At 4,345 m long, the City hatch is the size of a medium and non-compact model. The same with the Novo City sedan, which measures 4,553 m in length.

Both have a wheelbase of 2.60 m, which guarantees them a good internal space, as well as 1.745 m in width. The height ranges from 1.46 to 1.48 m.

The Novo City hatch has 289 liters in the trunk, while the Novo City sedan has 506 liters. These are the volumes for Southeast Asia.

From what can be seen in the images, the Novo City arrives with full LED headlights, as well as LED flashlights in the two bodies. In addition, they bring new alloy wheels and a more elaborate interior.

Below, the photo is of the Thai version with a larger multimedia screen, as well as enlarged air diffusers and a new multifunctional leather steering wheel.

The cluster, however, there appears with analog instrumentation, such as a manual parking brake.

In addition, the same image above, of the Thai model, reveals LaneWatch, a feature that may be present in both models here, using a camera in the right rearview mirror to visualize the blind spot.

The New Honda City will also have Magic Seat seats, former ULTra, which allows better use of space in the rear of the car. In the mechanical part, it is not yet known what the engine will be.

Honda has the option of using the updated 122 horsepower L15B 1.5 i-VTEC here, used in Asia, especially in the sedan. Over there, the hatch uses the P10 1.0 Turbo VTEC, which has 121 horsepower, with different torque of 15.5 kgfm in the first and 17.3 kgfm in the second.

The CVT gear is mandatory, at least in the sedan. If Honda’s strategy is the same as Asia, the hatch will be very interesting with manual option and 1.0 Turbo engine. Well, let’s wait for the launch.