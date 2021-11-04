New outbreak in China worse since covid discovery in Wuhan city in 2019 | International and Commodities

The number of provinces in China that are struggling to contain a new outbreak of covid-19, caused by the delta variant, is the highest since the country first detected the disease in December 2019 in the city of Wuhan.

Despite increasingly aggressive measures by authorities to try to contain the spread of the virus, more than 600 locally transmitted cases have been detected in 19 of the 31 Chinese provinces since the start of the new wave, according to data compiled by the Bloomberg agency.

In the past 24 hours, China’s National Health Commission has confirmed an additional 93 cases of local transmission, a record since the outbreak began, with the virus reaching three other provinces — Chongqing, Henan and Jiangsu. Another 11 asymptomatic contagions were detected in the period, but this number is not included in the official balance.

The seven-day moving average of new cases is also rising, indicating that the wave is getting worse. With infections spreading across the country, more restrictive measures are expected, especially on travel. Many of the cases have been detected in people who have recently visited tourist areas using the rail system.

Beijing has detected nine cases of covid-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing to 38 the total number of confirmed infections in the capital since the start of the new outbreak. Although the number is small compared to that observed in other countries, it is the highest registered since the beginning of the year, when the delta variant had not yet arrived in China. In response, authorities stopped the sale of train tickets in 23 regions for the city.

In Chongqing, the government has started a mass population testing program overnight, a move that is part of China’s “zero tolerance” strategy against covid-19. In Changzhou, a city in Jiangsu province, schools will be closed for at least three days, during which time classes will be virtual.

Yesterday, China warned its citizens to stock up on food and other essentials in an emergency. While he didn’t name the new covid-19 outbreak as a reason, the request came at a time when authorities are tightening control measures to stem the tide of infections.

The “zero tolerance” strategy has helped China to control new outbreaks, small by international standards. But continued restrictions are hampering economic growth, especially after the arrival of the delta variant in the country.

