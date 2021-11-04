‘New Times’ · TV News

Grazi Massafera did not renew his fixed contract with Globo after 16 years at the station. “This is just the end of a contract model as the new times demand,” declared the BBB5 runner-up. Now, the artist starts working only with an agreement per work and is free to act in streaming. The actress has already entered the crosshairs of Netflix and HBO Max.

“Globo is part of my history. I’m grateful for all the opportunities and I know we’ll see each other soon, just as I know that I remain in the legacy of characters that I leave at Globo and who walk in my heart,” declared Grazi in a note sent to TV news.

The blonde had already given indications that she would leave the audience leader after the expiration of the contract when she rebutted an internet user on Instagram in July this year. The 39-year-old actress says she experiences a “return inward”.

Currently, Grazi is on air as Larissa in the rerun of Secret Truths (2015). The model who becomes addicted to crack and suffers a gang rape in Cracolândia was a high point in the artist’s career. The work earned him an International Emmy nomination. The interpreter, however, was left out of the continuation of the story by Walcyr Carrasco released on Globoplay.

Grazi began her career as a model and gained national prominence by participating in the 5th edition of Big Brother Brasil. She debuted as an actress in Páginas da Vida (2006) and amended works in Desejo Proibido (2007), Business in China (2008), Modern Times (2010), That Kiss (2011), Flower of the Caribbean (2013), The Law of Love (2016) and The Other Side of Heaven (2017). Its last protagonist was Paloma in Bom Sucesso (2019).

Grazi says goodbye to Globo

This Thursday morning (4), the actress posted on Instagram to thank her for the period she worked at the company: “The first time I appeared at Globo was on January 10, 2005. That 23-year-old girl –who was practically sent by her mother to the BBB to try to change her life– I couldn’t imagine that being a reality TV star changes us more than winning a Miss contest.”

That girl, in fact, could not dream of what would come next: Globo would welcome me in that house not only for three months, but since then it has been my home for 16 years. Today, I am proud of my career because that reporter from Caldeirão do Huck grew up and became an actress in your eyes.

“And today I can beat my chest and say that, with such dedication, yes, I’m an actress. I’m still Jacarezinho’s girl, but now I’m also the mother who threw herself into everything that is character. I was the newcomer Thelminha, I was Florinda and even Lívia Noronha. Ah, there was also Deodora, Michele, Lucena, Ester and, of course, she, Larissa. I amended with Luciane and made another Lívia and, finally, Paloma. Not to mention the experience to present Superbonita,” she recalled.

“All this and much more, I am because this house believed in me and in it I had encouragement, affection and encouragement for me to overcome myself. Was it easy? No, it was not easy. I also had to face prejudices and, at times, , I thought about giving up. Just like life, I was overcoming obstacles and I found myself strong and fearless,” stated the artist.

It was with this determination that I made characters and friends, many friends. Today I finally end a cycle of exclusivity at Globo. I leave full of gratitude and knowing that Globo may no longer be my address, but it could be a reason to visit.

“Thank you very much to everyone at Globo for this cycle. We’ll see each other very soon and we’ll see each other in all the memories I leave on this station that is part of me, my history and my heart,” she concluded. Check out the publication: