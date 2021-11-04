Newcomer Julia Byrro reveals an unexpected backstage reaction to ‘Secret Truths 2’: ‘I cried like a child’

At 20, Julia Byrro has a leading role in “Secret Truths 2”, produced by Globoplay. Born in Campinas, in the interior of São Paulo, she has been a model for seven years, has lived in Peru and now makes her debut acting in soap operas in the skin of Lara. In the second part of Walcyr Carrasco’s work, which arrives on the platform’s catalog this Wednesday, the 3rd, the public will follow a major turnaround in the character’s life.

Bastard sister of Guilherme (Gabriel Leone), Angel’s dead husband (Camila Queiroz), Lara was forced to leave her boarding school when Guilherme died, as he helped her financially, and had to return to the inner city where her mother, Araídes (Maria Luisa Mendonça), lived with her stepfather, Nicolau (Julio Machado). To escape her stepfather’s abuse and try for a better life, she goes to São Paulo with the intention of becoming a supermodel and getting revenge on Angel, whom she blames for her brother’s death.

Check out a chat with the actress below:

Newcomer Julia Byrro debuts as an actress in “Verdade secretas 2” Photo: Fabio Rocha/Rede Globo/Divulgação

When did you start getting interested in acting?

I’ve always wanted to work with something related to the arts and my love of acting started in theater. I took a drama course and loved it. I think I’ve always been in love with everything that makes people experience sensations: laugh, cheer, get emotional…

How was the preparation process for Lara?

Since I started preparing for the character, I’ve come to understand that I should let go of my perspective of the world and start seeing like Lara, in her own way and with her own experience. Lara portrays a social problem. She and I got to know each other throughout the process, but I only really met Lara when I talked to Amora. She helped me bring out the energy of the character and we were sculpting. I feel Walcyr hugged me a lot too. Lara goes through a situation that symbolizes the lives of many women and they trusted me to bring this character to life.

How can you define the character?

Lara is that girl with a natural sensuality. The way she sits, looks, blinks, eats, everything is sensual. She is observant and has a lack, duality and elegance.

What are your similarities and differences with Lara?

Lara and I are very determined and brave to open new doors in our lives without looking back. We follow our path with the certainty that we will do everything and do our best to get where we want. On the other hand, Lara is reactive, responds, doesn’t take shit home, since I’m very calm and tomboyish.

How do you analyze Lara’s trajectory and her desire to get revenge on Angel?

As much as she has this desire to get revenge, I don’t see any evil in the character. Her story was not easy, but even so she never accepted defeat, she always kept fighting with her head held high and showing me that the takedowns only made her stronger and more focused.

What was the most special moment since recording began?

I’m a very critical person and I think that’s good because I’ll always want to improve my work, but it’s also kind of complicated because sometimes we see things that others don’t see. The first time I cried in front of people was when I recorded “I’m going to get revenge on Angel”. I left the studio and was so happy to get where they wanted me to start crying like a kid. It was one of the best days of my life. I got home, looked in the mirror and said, ‘I found what I want to do for the rest of my life.’

How is the exchange with the cast and the routine at Estúdios Globo?

When I arrived at the Studios, I said “Oh my God, it’s bigger than my mother’s town.” (laughter). Surprise is not enough. I thought I was in heaven. I love this place so much that when I’m released early I stay here, study the scenes, go to the food court to talk to the guys… I’m so in love with the cast, they’re very talented and everyone welcomed me so much. One of the greatest gifts for sure was getting to know and learn from such wonderful people. Everyone is always available to text, help me with questions, exchange strong emotions on stage or laugh during breaks.

