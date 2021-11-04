News about Cavani, Abel, Soteldo and more: news from Palmeiras

Credit: Michael Regan/Getty Images | Cesar Greco/ Ag. Palmeiras | Ivan Storti/Santos FC

Plan to hire Cavani

With Leila Pereira as the only candidate, Palmeiras should have the advisor as the new president of the club from the 2022 season. With the owner of Crefisa in the presidency of Verdão, there is an expectation of ‘hot’ signings and the Uruguayan is the one who emerges as a possible reinforcement. Manchester United’s Edinson Cavani.

What are the chances of being hired?

Forward Edinson Cavani, from Manchester United, has been speculated as one of the players that could reinforce Palmeiras in 2022. In a video on his Youtube channel, journalist Jorge Nicola spoke of Verdão’s chances to sign the Uruguayan.

Negotiation with Soteldo

Palmeiras is already in negotiations to hire midfielder Soteldo for the 2022 season. According to information from the É Gool website, the hiring of the player was requested by coach Abel Ferreira.

Abel Ferreira’s departure?

Despite having a contract valid for one more season, coach Abel Ferreira is still not a certain presence at Palmeiras in 2022. The Portuguese received an offer from Al Rayyan, from Qatar, in recent days and should be contacted by other teams in the coming weeks.

Weverton seeks new record

Weverton runs after a new brand with the shirt of Palmeiras. In the match against Santos, valid for the 30th round of Brasileirão and scheduled for next Sunday (7), at Vila Belmiro, the archer will complete 200 games for Verdão. More than that, it will have a greater symbolic approximation of another idol from Palmeira, Fernando Prass.

Most expensive hires in the last 10 years

Palmeiras is currently not a club that hires many players and gives preference to punctual reinforcements and young highlights from the youth categories. However, in the recent past, the club was one of the most “spenders” in football and the center forward Miguel Borja, now at Grêmio, was the most expensive player the club has ever bought in history.

