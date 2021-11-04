Next, Bradesco’s digital bank, launches marketplace with cashback

Launch of Next Shop, the marketplace of Next, Bradesco’s digital bank

SAO PAULO — With 8.3 million customers, next, Bradesco’s digital bank (BBDC4), announced today (3) the launch of nextShop, a retail marketplace that allows purchases to be paid in up to 12 installments and immediate cashback: the promise is that the customer will be able to spend the amount however they want.

According to next, the objective is to strengthen the relationship with the customer, meeting their demands with services beyond the financial universe. “The boundary between the financial and retail worlds is increasingly blurred. Customers want practicality and convenience to accomplish their day-to-day goals in an application they trust and can manage their resources,” says Renato Ejnisman, CEO of next.

The strategy is to expand the services to gain a larger customer base — and the launch now in November is eyeing Black Friday offers and year-end shopping. The new platform is now available for next users.

In principle, the marketplace offers more than 13 thousand offers in the categories of telephony, electronics, home appliances, small appliances, accessories, computers and games. Among the platform partners, called in the market of ‘sellers’, are Casas Bahia, Ponto and Extra (Via), Samsung, Philips, Philco, Multilaser, Saraiva, Arno, Britânia and Webfones.

The entire purchase process is carried out within the app, without directing to partner websites. And the value that the customer will receive in cashback is highlighted in green next to the value of each product. According to Ejnisman, the cashback amount is released in the customer’s account right after payment confirmation, even if it is paid in installments.

The percentage of cashback per purchase varies according to each partner store, ranging from 7.5% to 10%. “We want to offer the most transparent and frictionless customer experience possible. The 100% in-app shopping experience brings total fluidity to the customer journey. Usability, design, aggressive offers and relevant cashback percentages are important nextShop differentials”, says Ricardo Urada, chief executive of new businesses at next.

The operation of the nextShop will be led by Leandro Zuntini, head of the marketplace for next, ex-Magalu and Netshoes. “Our goal is to serve an increasingly broad and diversified audience. We will bring, next year, players in apparel/fashion, home and decor, health and beauty and media, among others.”

Executives said at the nextShop launch press conference that Bradesco remains the only shareholder of the digital bank and that, for now, there is no indication of seeking new partners or going public via IPO at B3. But they stressed, however, that both, Next and Bradesco, see potential in the operation and want to grow the business, not discarding this possibility for the future.

