Niantic to disable Harry Potter: Wizards Unite in January

Niantic has announced that it will completely disable the game Harry Potter: Wizards Unite in January 2022. The augmented reality title for mobile phones is based on the universe created by JK Rowling.

Prior to that, on December 6th, the game will be removed from the App Store and Google Play Store and all in-app purchases will be disabled. The servers go completely offline on January 31 of next year, marking the end of the game.

Harry Potter: Wizards Unite it was released over two years ago and, despite carrying the name of one of the biggest pop culture phenomena of the last few decades, it has never reached the same level of success as Pokemon Go.

According to the Sensor Tower gaming world data analysis service, the Harry Potter augmented reality game has been downloaded by around 20.3 million people around the world from iOS and Android app stores. The game would have generated approximately $39.4 million in microtransactions. In comparison, Pokemon Go has already handled $5.5 billion in in-app sales.

According to Niantic, after two years of narrative, the game’s plot will be completed soon. Meanwhile, daily tasks now have increased rewards and potion brewing time has been cut in half. In addition, the game will host release events from the remaining Lethal Adversaries in November and December.