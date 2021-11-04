No ticket, no entry! Caravan fans can only enter Uruguay with entry to the game; valid for Flamengo x Palmeiras and Athletico x Bragantino

Decisions by Libertadores and Sudamericana will take place at the same stadium, in Montevideo, with a difference of one week.

This month, two South American competition finals will take place in Montevideo, in the last fortnight. Both involve Brazilian teams. On the 20th, the Copa Sudamericana Athletico Paranaense and RB Bragantino decide. A week later, it is the turn of the most anticipated game: Flamengo vs. Palmeiras, for the great decision of the Copa Libertadores.

Fans can now buy tickets, which are available on the CONMEBOL website. However, it will not be possible to enter Uruguay in land caravans without carrying the ticket. The fan who buys a ticket and travels by traditional means, by plane, bus or car, will not need to prove it.

The information is from the blog of journalist Marcel Rizzo, on the UOL portal. The authorities are already monitoring the caravans of organized supporters, under the risk of confrontation on the way to Montevideo. The rivalry between rubro-negros and palmeiras has grown in recent years, as both dispute the main titles in Brazil and the continent.

Each supporter of each club will have a different entry into Uruguayan territory, and the criminal background of citizens will be checked, in addition to making sure that they are carrying tickets. CONMEBOL regulations provide for punishment for clubs if there is a confrontation on the way to the place of the decision.

The two decisions are the first between Brazilian teams carried out outside the national territory. In the other three finals, in 2005, 2006 and 2020, the matches took place in Brazil. The last one was at Maracanã, in January of this year, with a 1-0 victory by Palmeiras over Santos.