Not even Fabrício Melgaço’s identity revelation saves Império’s ibope on Globo TV News

Not even the revelation of Império’s biggest mystery helped boost the audience of Globo’s nine o’clock soap opera on Wednesday night (3). Even with the end of the secret that Fabrício Melgaço is, in fact, José Pedro (Caio Blat), the plot written by Aguinaldo Silva scored 30.2 points and passed far from breaking the reprise’s ibope record of 32.1. registered on April 13th.

According to data from Kantar Ibope Media and a survey made by TV news, the chapter that showed the face of José Alfredo’s greatest enemy (Alexandre Nero) obtained 43.5% share (participation) of the 69% of televisions turned on in Greater São Paulo during the showing of Império, which aired from 9:25 pm to 22:52 at the station.

In addition to not surpassing the audience record recorded in the second episode of the rerun that opened on April 12, the third to last chapter was not even the most watched on Wednesday. On this day of the week, the nine o’clock soap opera was more tuned on October 13, when it spiked 31 points.

With two chapters to go, the rerun of the plot –originally aired between 2014 and 2015– about Commander José Alfredo and his jewelry empire is averaging 27.3 points in prime time.

On Silvio Santos’ station, SBT Brasil scored 5.8 points, the worst hit of the TV news since July 14, when it equaled that mark. Shown below, Carinha de Anjo had been growing on Wednesdays and may have been hampered by the low performance of the newsletter, as it scored 6.2 points yesterday, but had scored 6.8 and 6.9 on October 20 and 27, respectively.

Check below the broadcasters’ ibope on Wednesday, November 3, in Greater São Paulo:

Average of the day (7h/0h): 13.9
Good morning São Paulo8.3
Good morning Brazil7.0
More you6.2
Meeting with Fatima Bernardes6.2
SP19.8
Globe Sports10.6
Newspaper Today10.4
Afternoon Session: Arthur – The Irresistible Millionaire9.2
The clone13.7
Workout14.8
in the times of the emperor17.6
SP221.4
grab hold23.9
National Newspaper25.9
Empire30.2
Special Cinema: Kings – Los Angeles in Flames16.3
Globo Newspaper8.2
conversation with bial5.9
Owl: The Mask of Zorro4.6
Hour 14.8
Average of the day (7h/0h): 6.8
Morning General Balance (average from 5h-8h29)2.0
General Balance SP (7h-8h29)2.9
Speak Brazil3.3
Nowadays3,4
JR 24h (morning)3,4
General balance7.0
Proof of love6.8
JR 24h (afternoon 1)5.2
City Alert7.2
JR 24h (afternoon 2)5.5
Journal of Record9.6
Genesis12.8
when you call the heart8.2
The Farm 1311.1
JR 24h (dawn)5.7
Speaks, I hear you1.8
Religious0.6
Average of the day (7h/0h): 4.2
First Impact3,4
Come here3.2
Good Morning & Co.3,4
Chest Award Coupon3.1
gossiping2.9
Family Cases4.0
indomitable heart6,7
I give you life7.0
SBT Brazil5.8
Angel’s face6.2
Chest Award Coupon6.3
The usurper3.5
Jequiti Wheel Wheel3,4
Mouse program4.4
the night4.2
Operation Mosque2.6
Reporter Connection2.2
SBT Brasil (re-presentation)2.2
First Impact2.6

Source: Broadcasters

Each point is equivalent to 76,577 households in Greater SP