Not even Fabrício Melgaço’s identity revelation saves Império’s ibope on Globo TV News

Not even the revelation of Império’s biggest mystery helped boost the audience of Globo’s nine o’clock soap opera on Wednesday night (3). Even with the end of the secret that Fabrício Melgaço is, in fact, José Pedro (Caio Blat), the plot written by Aguinaldo Silva scored 30.2 points and passed far from breaking the reprise’s ibope record of 32.1. registered on April 13th.

According to data from Kantar Ibope Media and a survey made by TV news, the chapter that showed the face of José Alfredo’s greatest enemy (Alexandre Nero) obtained 43.5% share (participation) of the 69% of televisions turned on in Greater São Paulo during the showing of Império, which aired from 9:25 pm to 22:52 at the station.

In addition to not surpassing the audience record recorded in the second episode of the rerun that opened on April 12, the third to last chapter was not even the most watched on Wednesday. On this day of the week, the nine o’clock soap opera was more tuned on October 13, when it spiked 31 points.

With two chapters to go, the rerun of the plot –originally aired between 2014 and 2015– about Commander José Alfredo and his jewelry empire is averaging 27.3 points in prime time.

On Silvio Santos’ station, SBT Brasil scored 5.8 points, the worst hit of the TV news since July 14, when it equaled that mark. Shown below, Carinha de Anjo had been growing on Wednesdays and may have been hampered by the low performance of the newsletter, as it scored 6.2 points yesterday, but had scored 6.8 and 6.9 on October 20 and 27, respectively.

Check below the broadcasters’ ibope on Wednesday, November 3, in Greater São Paulo:

Average of the day (7h/0h): 13.9 Good morning São Paulo 8.3 Good morning Brazil 7.0 More you 6.2 Meeting with Fatima Bernardes 6.2 SP1 9.8 Globe Sports 10.6 Newspaper Today 10.4 Afternoon Session: Arthur – The Irresistible Millionaire 9.2 The clone 13.7 Workout 14.8 in the times of the emperor 17.6 SP2 21.4 grab hold 23.9 National Newspaper 25.9 Empire 30.2 Special Cinema: Kings – Los Angeles in Flames 16.3 Globo Newspaper 8.2 conversation with bial 5.9 Owl: The Mask of Zorro 4.6 Hour 1 4.8 Average of the day (7h/0h): 6.8 Morning General Balance (average from 5h-8h29) 2.0 General Balance SP (7h-8h29) 2.9 Speak Brazil 3.3 Nowadays 3,4 JR 24h (morning) 3,4 General balance 7.0 Proof of love 6.8 JR 24h (afternoon 1) 5.2 City Alert 7.2 JR 24h (afternoon 2) 5.5 Journal of Record 9.6 Genesis 12.8 when you call the heart 8.2 The Farm 13 11.1 JR 24h (dawn) 5.7 Speaks, I hear you 1.8 Religious 0.6

Average of the day (7h/0h): 4.2 First Impact 3,4 Come here 3.2 Good Morning & Co. 3,4 Chest Award Coupon 3.1 gossiping 2.9 Family Cases 4.0 indomitable heart 6,7 I give you life 7.0 SBT Brazil 5.8 Angel’s face 6.2 Chest Award Coupon 6.3 The usurper 3.5 Jequiti Wheel Wheel 3,4 Mouse program 4.4 the night 4.2 Operation Mosque 2.6 Reporter Connection 2.2 SBT Brasil (re-presentation) 2.2 First Impact 2.6

Source: Broadcasters