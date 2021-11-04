November Blue: know when to have your prostate exam

One in 9 men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer during their lifetime. According to the National Cancer Institute (INCA), Brazil registered about 65,840 cases in 2020. This is the second leading cause of cancer death in men, behind only lung cancer.

Therefore, it is important to have a preventive exam, since an early diagnosis can considerably increase the chances of a cure. It is estimated that when symptoms begin to appear, 95% of cases are already in an advanced stage. When diagnosed in early stages, the probability of cure is around 90%.

publicity

November Azul was created to make the population aware of the importance of the exam. The Ministry of Health recommends for men over 50 to go to the doctor to assess the need for an exam. The periodicity must be defined by the specialist depending on the case.

For those with a family history of prostate cancer (father or sibling) before the age of 60 years, it is recommended that these tests be performed after the age of 45 years. Other tests may be ordered if prostate cancer is suspected, such as biopsies, which remove fragments of the prostate for analysis, guided by transrectal ultrasound.

Shutterstock image

Examination for detection of prostate cancer

“We want to alert not only to the health of the prostate, but also to encourage men to look more at their health, to undergo tests that can prevent a series of other diseases. Women culturally have this care, but men only go to the doctor when they don’t feel well. Being aware that it is also essential to have a check-up is essential”, Dr. Geraldo Faria, for the Brazilian Society of Urology.

Read more:

The SBU also highlights that many men are afraid of screening for prostate cancer and therefore do not go to the doctor. However, in addition to the importance of avoiding severe cases of the disease, today there are imaging tests, which in some cases can detect it in a less invasive way.

“The two great allies in the early detection of prostate cancer are the digital rectal exam and the dosage of PSA – a substance produced by the prostate and whose increase in the blood indicates problems in the gland. In some cases, multiparametric magnetic resonance exams and prostate biopsy are indicated for diagnosis”, says the urologist of the HCOR, Dr. Antonio Correa Lopes Neto, on the institution’s website.

Have watched the new videos on YouTube of the Digital Gaze? Subscribe to the channel!