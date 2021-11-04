‘Novembro azul’ schedule will provide assistance to men’s health in Manaus

Manaus-AM- It was officially opened in Manaus, the “Novembro Azul”, month of intensification and awareness of the importance of care for men’s health, this Wednesday, 11/3, at the Senador Severiano Nunes family clinic, neighborhood Jorge Teixeira, East zone. Promoted by the Municipality of Manaus, the campaign will have activities in all units of the Municipal Health Department (Semsa). In addition to comprehensive health care, the focus of the program will also be on prevention and early diagnosis of prostate cancer.

The Undersecretary of Health Management, Semsa, Djalma Coelho, explained that throughout the month, in addition to the units’ routine services, rapid tests to identify HIV, hepatitis and syphilis, consultations, blood pressure measurement and blood glucose, and activities related to male well-being.

“All this care is necessary for the prevention of prostate cancer. Our goal is to show men that by keeping healthy habits, avoiding the consumption of alcohol, tobacco, exercising and having an adequate diet, it will also be possible to prevent other health problems such as hypertension and heart disease, for example,” he said.

In “Novembro Azul”, Semsa will work with health promotion, prevention and assistance. In all districts there will be health education actions, to bring information to men, especially about the importance of carrying out periodic prostate exams. During the opening, educational lectures were held, warning about prostate and penile cancers.

The director of CF Senador Severiano Nunes, Fabiane Onofre, instructed the men to attend any Semsa unit, so that they can undergo examinations and receive the necessary care.

“Our alert is for all men, but especially for those who have a history of prostate cancer in the family, who seek our services. We are offering consultations with a general practitioner who, if necessary, will make a referral for prostate cancer screening. In addition, of course, to all the other services that are offered in the municipal health network”, he informed.

Community leader Abdias Trindade, who attended the opening of “Novembro Azul”, said that he has been doing prostate cancer prevention for a long time.

“Since I turned 40, every year I take exams to make sure my health is okay. As a community leader, I can say that there is still, in men’s minds, prejudice in relation to prostate examination. Many are afraid of the procedure, which is nothing more than a taboo, which we are working, together with Semsa, to overthrow”, he pointed out.