‘Novo Cangao’: police identify 22 bodies after confrontation in Varginha – Gerais

Bodies are being identified at the Doctor Andr Roquette Medical-Legal Institute, located in the Western Region of Belo Horizonte (photo: Leandro Couri/EM/DA Press – 11/12/2019) The number of identified bodies of those involved in confrontation with the Military Police (PM) in Varginha, in the south of Minas, last Sunday increased to 22 (October 31). The information was released by the Civil Police early this Wednesday night (3/11). Before, the official number of identities revealed was 19. The men, according to the PM, would be part of the so-called “Novo Cangao” and intended to rob banks in the coming days. The bodies are at the Doctor Andr Roquette Medical-Legal Institute, located in the Western Region of Belo Horizonte. With the update, there are still four bodies to be identified, since the confrontation in Sul de Minas left 26 dead.

The dead are being identified by fingerprint tests, which verify fingerprints. In all, 14 reports were made by the Civil Police Identification Institute, while nine were made by the Federal Police. For one of the bodies, there was the technical opinion of the two institutions.

The number of bodies handed over to family members also rose, going from 16 to 19. The Civil Police informs that the removal must be made through the presentation of documents from first-degree relatives and the suspect himself to prove the link.

The institution also investigates “the past life of individuals, as well as the facts and their circumstances for possible correlations with other events”. The new cangao is characterized by heavily armed gangs that surround cities – mainly in the interior of the states – and carry out high-profile robberies in various parts of Brazil.

See the list of identified



Artur Fernando Ferreira Rodrigues, 27 years old, Uberaba (MG) – released;

Daniel Antonio de Freitas Oliveira, 36 years old, Uberlndia (MG);

Darlan Ribeiro dos Santos, 41 years old, Goinia (GO);

Dirceu Martins Netto, 24 years old, Rio Verde (GO) – released;

Eduardo Pereira Alves, 42 years old, Brasilia (DF) – released;

Evando Jos Pimenta Junior, 37 years old, Uberlndia (MG) – released;

Francinaldo Arajo da Silva, 44 years old, Eugnio Barros (MA);

Gernimo da Silva Sousa Filho, 28 years old, Porto Velho (RO) – released;

Gilberto de Jesus Dias, 29 years old, Uberlndia (MG) – released;

Giuliano Silva Lopes, 32 years old, Uberlndia (MG) – released;

Gleisson Fernando da Silva Morais, 36 years old, Uberaba (MG) – released;

Isaque Xavier Ribeiro, 37 years old, Gama (DF);

Itallo Dias Alves, 25 years old, Uberaba (MG) – released;

Jos Filho de Jesus Silva Nepomuceno, 37 years old, Caxias (MA) – released;

Jos Rodrigo Dama Alves, 33 years old, Uberlndia (MG) – released;

Julio Cesar de Lira, 36 years old, Santos (SP) – released;

Nunis Azevedo Nascimento, 33 years old, Novo Aripuan (AM) – released;

Raphael Gonzaga Silva, 27 years old, Uberlndia (MG) – released;

Ricardo Gomes de Freitas, 34 years old, Uberlndia (MG) – released;

Romerito Araujo Martins, 35 years old, Goinia (GO);

Thalles Augusto Silva, 32 years old, Uberaba (MG) – released;

Zaqueu Xavier Ribeiro, 40 years old, Goinia (GO).

the operation



The operation of the Military Police and the PRF took place at two sites located in Varginha. Officially, the Military Police reports that there were two clashes.

In the first farm, 18 suspects were killed. In the second, eight more died. No police were injured.

According to the corporation, they would participate in attacks on bank agencies on Sunday or Monday in the southern region of the state.

With them, the police found and seized a war arsenal with rifles, explosives, pistols, magazines, 5,059 bullets and other materials, such as clothing, radios, vests and laser pens.

During a press conference on the operation, the authorities revealed that the target of the gang would be the Bank of Brazil’s Treasury and Rear Sector (Seret) or any valuable transport company.

“The work started after anonymous denunciations. An operation that was planned and very well structured. The great success of the operation was this: no citizen had any risk situation. The idea was to make the arrest, but when they noticed the presence of the police, they fought back “, explained the head of communications of the PRF, inspector Aristides Jnior.