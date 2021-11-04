Nubank offers credit card for negative ones; see how

Credit card is something that makes life easier for many people, although it is something very complicated for many Brazilians to have access to this facility. That’s because, at the time of approval, things get complicated. Financial institutions tend not to accept low-income people who have no financial history and especially not negative (popularly known as a dirty name).

Nubank decided to look at this audience that is discarded by most banks. The institution is offering a card that will help the user to build a positive relationship with the bank. The card will allow the person to make purchases in virtual and physical stores.

According to the co-founder of Nubank, one of the card’s advantages is that it allows in-person or online purchases.

“This should be the first experience with a product in the mold of a conventional credit card, which allows purchases in any type of in-person or online establishment”, he explained.

The tool should serve as a gateway for those who have never had a credit card before. One of the advantages is the fact that negative people can have access to the card and be able to buy on credit, achieving a pre-approved limit.

What is the new Nubank card for negative people?

When you subscribe to the new Nubank card you receive a pre-approved limitless tool. For this, the customer will need to “pull” an amount from their account and apply it to the card through the option “add more limit”. Everything is done by the digital bank application.

Take an example: if you want to have R$200 to use in the credit function, it will be possible to transform R$200 from your account into the card limit. This amount is released immediately for use in the credit. If you make a purchase of R$150, part of the money is separated and your new available limit becomes R$50.

In this way, at the end of the month, you pay the card bill with money from your account and the limit goes back to BRL 200 – that is, if you don’t change the amount you set aside to use as a limit, that person will always have these R$ 200, being able to add more.

The bank informs you that you can deposit as many times as you like and as much as you like – the limit varies according to how much money is placed in your account. The new digital bank credit card was launched by Nubank in February 2021.

Stay tuned

If you no longer need the credit and want to get the converted money back, you will need to request a refund to your digital account. Remember that the card operates in the credit function, being different from the prepaid card model.