Number of formal jobs falls by half in 2020 after review by Caged

After undergoing revisions, the balance of formal jobs created in Brazil, in 2020, fell by almost half compared to the number initially released by the federal government. This is what Caged statistics (General Register of Employed and Unemployed) indicate.

The balance measures the difference between hiring and firing in jobs with a formal contract.

According to data released in January by the Ministry of Economy, the indicator had been positive at 142,690 vacancies in 2020. The positive result was widely celebrated by the government at the time.

The number resulted from the comparison between 15,166,221 admissions and 15,023,531 dismissals last year.

After the revisions, the balance shrank 46.8%, to 75,883 vacancies. The difference got smaller due to the increase in the records of layoffs.

The number of cuts was 2.2% higher, jumping to 15,361,234. Hirings increased by 1.8% to 15,437,117.

Companies that have missed the deadline for reporting information can send the data to the government outside the period in question.

Delays are usually commonplace, but the magnitude of the revision calls attention, analyzes economist Daniel Duque, from FGV Ibre (Brazilian Institute of Economics of the Getulio Vargas Foundation).

In 2020, a year marked by the arrival of the pandemic, companies went through a period of crisis, and the numbers may have been “understated”, concludes the researcher.

“Over the past year, many companies have closed, especially after the first wave of the pandemic, others have hibernated or halted operations. So, making the hiring and firing list for Caged became the last task on the list of obligations.”

In January, when releasing data for 2020, Minister Paulo Guedes (Economy) celebrated the positive balance of formal jobs, even with the downturn in economic activity caused by Covid-19.

For the minister, the creation of the Emergency Program for the Maintenance of Employment and Income was fundamental – which established rules for companies to cut wages and hours or suspend employment contracts, with payment of a benefit to the affected worker.

“On the one hand, emergency aid made the largest direct transfer of income. And, on the other hand, the jobs program preserved 11 million jobs,” Guedes said at the time.

In a statement, the Ministry of Labor and Social Security, recreated in July, attributes the fall in the balance of jobs created in 2020 to declarations made by companies after the deadline.

“We emphasize that, even with the aforementioned review, the balance of the 2020 Caged remains positive, despite the worst moment of the Covid-19 pandemic”, points out the folder.

Last year, Caged underwent methodological changes, which, according to specialists, make it difficult to compare with previous years.

“The out-of-date data entry happens when companies declare the admission and dismissal information after the competence in which the movement took place. The possibility of making this type of declaration already existed in the old Caged, with a slightly higher occurrence in this moment due to the transition process to the declaration via eSocial, which occurred for a significant number of companies throughout 2021”, says the Ministry of Labor and Welfare.

The folder also claims that the announced data “are real and comply with the information declared by the companies, and may be adjusted for 2020 until the end of 2021”.