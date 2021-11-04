Nursing Council scolds Bruna Marquezine for dressing up as a nurse

Photo: Agnews/ Agnews

Bruna Marquezine dressed up as a nurse this Halloween and the choice of the actress received several reviews on social networks this Tuesday night, 2.

The Regional Nursing Council of São Paulo (Coren-SP) commented on the matter on Instagram and released a note against the attitude. “Nursing fantasies devalue nursing professionalism. Nursing is a profession that requires technical knowledge, years of study and a lot of commitment and dedication in its daily life.”

“Furthermore, as it is a predominantly female category, with more than 80% of women, it suffers the impacts of gender inequalities, which include episodes of violence and harassment”, wrote the Coren-SP team.

“For these and many other reasons, it is unacceptable that the nurse costume, used in Carnivals, Halloween parties and satires continue to be tolerated by society, especially by opinion makers.”

“(…) We vehemently repudiate this conduct, as it encourages the sexualization of a category that has struggled for decades for appreciation and respect. be stereotyped in that way,” he published.

Bruna Marquezine erased the fantasy registers from her stories, but did not comment on the criticisms.

