On the eve of the auction, only 7 Brazilian capitals are prepared to receive the 5G, says research

The National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) scheduled the 5G auction for tomorrow, Thursday (4), and a new survey released today found that only 7 of the 27 Brazilian capitals are fully prepared to receive the new technology. The data are from Conexis Brasil Digital, an entity that brings together the main operators operating in the country. By these indicators, the most prepared capitals for 5G are the following: Boa Vista (RR);

Brasilia DF);

Curitiba (PR);

Fortaleza (CE);

Palms (TO);

Porto Alegre (RS);

Porto Velho (RO).





THE The tender foresees that companies will start offering 5G by July 31, 2022, but the fulfillment of this commitment and the quality of the service also depend on the municipalities themselves, explain the telecoms. The Conexis assessment uses as reference the municipal antenna law of each capital and the degree of adherence to the provisions of the federal legislation on the subject, the General Law of Antennas (LGA), of 2015.





Another criterion used by the entity is the process for releasing antennas in each municipality and the time of analysis and release after the companies’ request. The need for antennas for 5G is much greater than for frequencies such as 2G, 3G and 4G. Although the Union has jurisdiction over the installation of antennas, many municipalities have advanced on the issue by imposing restrictions on this type of equipment through laws on land use and occupation, causing a drop in the quality of services.



