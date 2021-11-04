on the roof, children jump across unprotected 27-story building

posted on 11/03/2021 6:48 PM



A record made in China's Hubei province of two children playing on the roof of a 27-story building has given viewers chills

A record made in the Chinese province of Hubei has given chills to those who attend. The video shows two children on the edge of the roof of a 27-story building and one of them jumps, several times, over a gap between two parts of the building. The “play” is done without any protection and the boys are at imminent risk of death. See the moment:

The video went viral on Twitter and brought anguish to users. The artist Esteban Tavares was the one who shared the record on the network with the caption “contraceptive images”, when he said that the ability of children to do something so dangerous makes him not want to have children.

Users shared the feeling. “Oh my God, this video made me sick,” said civil engineer Leví Kaíque. “BROTHER FOR GOD THE BIGGER DOESN’T STOP JUMPING. Stop jumping kid! Jehovah the Beloved Lord Christ,” says another user. “Wow, this video dried out my hair, broke my nails, left me with dark circles”, vented another profile.

Fortunately, however, the case had a good ending. According to the Chinese newspaper South China Morning Post, the person filming the situation immediately contacted the caretaker of the boys’ building and soon a team came to the rescue of the boys and got them out of the scene safely.

The building’s roof does not have free access for residents, however, after the episode with the children, building employees noticed that the lock on the door that prevented access to the site was damaged. Therefore, the two “adventurers” managed to reach the place. According to the building administration, the lock has already been repaired and the boys have been sanctioned.