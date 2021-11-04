Only 7 capitals are prepared for the installation of 5G in Brazil – News

O 5G auction in Brazil takes place this Thursday (4) and, given the expectations about companies and consortia that will explore the technology in the Brazilian territory, a survey revealed that few regions are already prepared to receive the fastest internet.

Only seven of the 27 capitals have legislation that allows the installation of the infrastructure necessary for the new technology to start being used. They are: Boa Vista (RR), Brasília (DF), Curitiba (PR), Fortaleza (CE), Palmas (TO), Porto Alegre (RS) and Porto Velho (RO).

The data released by Conexis, a Brazilian company focused on telecommunications and connectivity, is based on the regions that follow most of the parameters established by LGA (General Law of Antennas) of 2015.

Thus, factors such as no licensing requirement for small infrastructures, simplified procedures to obtain licenses and no need for a new licensing to include new technologies or infrastructure in place were taken into account.

“The more the municipal law is adapted to the LGA and the faster the process of evaluating license applications, the faster the 5G will be available to the municipality and to the consumer,” said Conexis President Marcos Ferrari.

According to the company, nine capitals have average adherence to the parameters of the General Law on Antennas, and other cities are working to change their legislation in order to receive new technologies, including São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro and Belo Horizonte (MG).

“The telecom sector has been talking about the need for municipal laws for more modern antennas, which help in the installation of antennas. In the case of these three cities mentioned, they are already in the process of changing the current legislation for more modern laws, which is very positive.”

Modern legislation is of paramount importance so that there are no problems in installing the antennas necessary for the operation of new technologies. For 5G, for example, cities will need 10 times more antennas than 4G so that the population can take advantage of the technology.

“In addition to having legislation adhering to the LGA, the process for issuing licenses for antennas is fully computerized, without human intervention, and is released one hour after the request”, emphasizes the president of Conexis.

O Thursday’s auction predicts that the winning companies start making the 5G network available to the population by July 31, 2022, but this service depends on municipal legislation for the installation of antennas, which today are the size of a shoe box and can be placed on the facades of buildings, newsstands or even traffic signs.