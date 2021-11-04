Opas recommends to those who took CoronaVac and Sinopharm

PAHO (Pan American Health Organization) today recommended the application of a booster dose of a vaccine against covid-19 in people who received doses of immunizing agents from the Chinese laboratory Sinovac and the vaccine manufactured by the Chinese pharmaceutical company Sinopharm and who have more than 60 years old and are immunocompromised.

Both immunizers are produced with inactivated virus technology. In Brazil, elderly people and health professionals vaccinated with CoronaVac, the vaccine that kicked off the national immunization campaign against covid in the country, are receiving booster doses, primarily with Pfizer’s immunizing agent, made with messenger RNA technology, provided they are six months after the second dose of CoronaVac.

Also today, PAHO, the WHO (World Health Organization) arm for the Americas, said covid-19 infections and deaths in the region fell for the eighth week in a row, while warning that a high percentage of hospital admissions caused by the disease are from people who were not vaccinated.

In North America, all three countries — Mexico, the United States and Canada — registered a drop in weekly cases and deaths, and there is a notable drop in hospitalizations in the US and Canada, said PAHO, which also noted similar declines in Central and southern.