OPEC+ rejects Biden’s call to speed up production

(Bloomberg) – OPEC and allies decided to keep the slow pace of oil production growth, ignoring the request of the President of the United States, Joe Biden, to speed up the replenishment of barrels.

After a brief meeting on Thursday, the group approved a production increase of 400,000 barrels a day for December, according to delegates. It’s a pace that major consumers say is too slow to sustain the post-Covid economic recovery. The US government asked for double that amount.

The cartel may now face a bitter dispute with the White House amid rising expectations that the US could access emergency oil supplies in an attempt to lower prices.

What happens in the coming weeks will have important implications for the global economy, affected by high energy prices, and for Biden’s domestic political agenda, whose popularity plummets as inflation jumps. The confrontation also puts further pressure on the US’s increasingly fragile relationship with its strongest ally in the Middle East, Saudi Arabia.

There may still be room for the group to accelerate the pace of increase in supply, even within the restrictions of the agreement closed on Thursday. In recent months, OPEC+ has consistently failed to meet its own targets due to production problems in members such as Nigeria and Angola.

Other countries, such as Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, have enough capacity to make up the difference, although Thursday’s agreement did not detail any mechanism for that, according to delegates, who declined to be identified.

