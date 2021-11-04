Owing R$ 3 million in pension, goalkeeper Bruno buys a new car

Rodrigo Bitencourt de Lyra – Special for Uai

Serving an open sentence in the city of Cabo Frio, Rio de Janeiro, goalkeeper Bruno still pays for the murder of Eliza Samudio, which occurred in 2010. Currently, the athlete needs to pay child support for the child he has with the model, but he is owed some money. of R$ 3 million in child support for Bruninho Samudio, however, the player recently bought a car worth R$ 80 thousand.

Meanwhile, Bruninho’s grandparents are struggling to buy their grandson’s school supplies. “This time comes and I have to buy textbooks, material for him, uniform… It costs almost R$ 2 thousand reais”, said grandmother Sônia Moura to Extra.

The model acquired by the former Flamengo goalkeeper is a Kia Sorento 2013, purchased at a dealership in the city where he currently resides.

Eliza Samudio

The image was posted by the store that sells cars, being present on the day Bruno, the wife Ingrid Calheiros and the couple’s daughter. The young man is still waiting for the pension to be able to pay for his studies. Bruninho is currently 11 years old and has a full scholarship in one of the best private schools in Campo Grande, Mato Grosso do Sul, where he lives.

Sonia reveals that she does not have a regular source of income, living on the earnings of her husband who is a tapestry maker. The grandmother does not hide her indignation when she says that she tried to notify the player through the courts, but was unsuccessful.

“To this day I don’t know how they can’t find him. He’s playing on an amateur team, he has a fixed address, and every month he has to go to court. How can he?” , questions.

The family’s history has touched many people, especially psychologist Renata Gouvêa, who works in the state of São Paulo and got to know the family through television. She decided to do a raffle to help the boy and his family.

It is a credit to him having won a full scholarship in a top school, a credit to the grandmother who raises her grandson practically alone, paying for expenses, including therapy, which the state has not provided until today.

“Let’s do this raffle and whatever is raised will go so he can have the books he needs”

