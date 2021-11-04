Owing R$3 million in child support, goalkeeper Bruno buys a R$80,000 car

Sentenced to more than 22 years in prison for the murder of Eliza Samudio in 2010, former Flamengo player Bruno Fernandes currently lives in the city of Cabo Frio, serving his sentence in an open regime.

But what stands out when goalkeeper Bruno walks through the city’s streets is the car he drives: a 2013 Kia Sorento valued at R$80,000. The high value of the vehicle purchased by Bruno contrasts with the million-dollar debt he owes for child support to his son, Bruninho. There are three million reais that were not paid to the boy’s grandmother, Sonia Moura, mother of Eliza Samudio, and that should help defray the expenses of the 11-year-old child who lives in Campo Grande, Mato Grosso.

At the time he bought the car, the Cabo Frio dealership even published a photo on its social networks showing the customer, but then deleted the post. An article in the Rio newspaper Extra stated that Bruno was accompanied by Ingrid, his current wife, and the couple’s daughter.

The article also says that Sonia and Bruninho, who attend elementary school with the aid of a full scholarship in a private school in Campo Grande, have had difficulties in buying all the school materials. “This time comes and I have to buy textbooks, material for him, uniform… It costs almost R$ 2 thousand reais”, he says. She even tried to have a corn plantation on a farm in the interior, but the drought in the region took everything away from Sonia.

On another occasion, a psychologist from São Paulo was moved by the situation of the two and promoted a raffle to help in the purchase of school materials and reduce the damage caused by non-payment of alimony.

Recently, the name of goalkeeper Bruno returned to circulating in the networks for a “homage” that a man from Manaus did when dressing up as the former player for a Halloween party in the city. The published photo shows the boy wearing a Flamengo shirt with a paper pasted on his back with the name ‘Bruno’. In his hand he holds a garbage bag with the name of the victim murdered by former player in 2010, Eliza Samudio. The boy’s identity was not revealed.

He was fired from the studio where he worked as a tattoo artist and the 20-year-old intern, who published the photo on the page of the Porão do Alemão concert hall, was removed from the job.