Pacheco Announces ‘Concentrated Effort’ and Mendonça’s hearing to take place at the end of the month – Politics

The president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), announced this Wednesday, 3, the realization of a concentrated effort of three days – from the 30th of this month to December 3rd – for the House to vote on nominations for public office. Pacheco’s decision could unlock the hearing of André Mendonça, appointed by the president Jair Bolsonaro to occupy a chair at the Federal Court of Justice (STF).

The nomination has been stopped for nearly four months at the Senate Constitution and Justice Committee (CCJ), chaired by David Alcolumbre (DEM-AP). Contrary to the name of Mendonça, the congressman resists marking the hearing and for this reason has been the target of criticism from senators, evangelical leaders and also from president Jair Bolsonaro. The failure to forward the nomination was even questioned by senators at the Supreme Court.

O state found that Alcolumbre wants Bolsonaro to nominate the Attorney General for the Republic, Augusto Aras – just taken to the post – and not André Mendonça, former Minister of Justice and former Attorney General of the Union. Mendonça is pastor of the Esperança Presbyterian Church, in Brasília. By submitting his name for consideration by the Senate, Bolsonaro fulfilled his promise to nominate someone with an “extremely evangelical” profile for the vacancy in the STF.

The marking of the concentrated effort is one more way to pressure Alcolumbre to speed up the hearing, which should take place at the end of this month. Behind the scenes, however, political ministers say that Pacheco – a pre-candidate for the succession of Bolsonaro – is making a double with Alcolumbre to create difficulties for the government.

Despite being asked by Bolsonaro’s allies to make Mendonça’s argument directly in the plenary, Pacheco defends the hearing and voting in the CCJ, as provided for in the Senate regulations.

“There is a need to designate this concentrated effort for the physical presence of the senators (…). The appreciation of names to be voted on chosen by the plenary of the Federal Senate requires the physical presence of the senators and senators. There are names pending approval and it is up to the Senate plenary to approve, as names pending in other commissions, such as the Constitution and Justice,” said Pacheco in a statement to the House’s plenary.

Also according to Pacheco, the pandemic was one of the reasons that made it impossible for the Senate to hold the hearings. “This is one of the natural justifications, (that) it was not possible, during the course of the year, to include names for consideration by the Federal Senate, names indicated by all these instances”, stated the president of the Senate.