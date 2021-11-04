Pacheco Announces Concentrated Effort for Senate Officials’ Quizzes | Policy

The president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), announced this Wednesday (3) the realization of a concentrated effort — between November 30 and December 2 — for the House to analyze and vote on nominations by authorities for public office.

The measure could unlock the nomination of André Mendonça, chosen in July by President Jair Bolsonaro to occupy a seat on the Federal Supreme Court (STF). More than three months later, the name of the former minister and former attorney-general of the Union (AGU) has not yet been examined by the Constitution and Justice Commission (CCJ), which is chaired by Davi Alcolumbre (DEM-AP) (see below).

Bolsonaro officializes André Mendonça’s nomination to the STF

“This period of concentrated effort of November 30th, December 1st and 2nd, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday is designated by the Presidency, so that we can assess all these names, both those pending in the plenary and those pending in the permanent committees of the House. I request the physical presence of all senators so that we have the best possible quorum for consideration,” said Pacheco on Wednesday (3).

The president of the Senate also said that the pandemic deprived the House of “full functioning” and that the hearing of authorities requires the physical presence of the senators.

“We made some concentrated efforts during this year and the pandemic deprived us of full functioning, which forced us, therefore, to invent and establish this form of concentrated effort for the physical presence of senators […] The assessment of names to be voted on chosen by the plenary of the Federal Senate requires the physical presence of senators and senators,” said Pacheco.

“This is one of the natural justifications that it was not possible during the course of the year to include names for consideration by the Federal Senate, names indicated by all these instances”, stated the president of the Senate.

In the week of concentrated effort, in addition to the possibility of analyzing the name of André Mendonça, senators can vote for nominations for Brazilian embassies abroad, councils of Justice and the Public Ministry, regulatory agencies, among other bodies.

Saturday by André Mendonça

Mendonça was nominated for the vacancy that arose in the Supreme Court as a result of the retirement of Minister Marco Aurélio Mello.

To occupy the position, the former AGU must pass a hearing in the Senate. The date must be scheduled by the president of the Constitution and Justice Commission, senator Davi Alcolumbre (DEM-AP). However, the congressman resists marking the analysis, which has been the target of criticism from senators, evangelical leaders and also from President Jair Bolsonaro. The failure to forward the indication was even questioned in the STF itself.

Son of the President of the Republic, Flavio Bolsonaro (Patriota-RJ) tried to promote a rapprochement between Alcolumbre and the Executive. However, an operation by the Federal Police, in Amapá, in which a cousin of the senator was the target, would have stirred up tempers again.

The CCJ chaired by Alcolumbre has not met for five weeks. The commission is the main collegiate of the Senate, through which all the projects to be analyzed by the senators go through. This Wednesday (3), the CCJ completed 35 days off.

The scheduling of a week of concentrated effort is another instrument of pressure on Alcolumbre.

“I understand that [o agendamento do esforço concentrado] as a clear warning to all members of the CCJ that, before the last day of this month, we must vote in the CCJ for the nomination of André Mendonça […]. We cannot remain in this sepulchral silence on this matter,” stated senator Oriovisto Guimarães (Pode-PR).

Before that, senators had already filed a lawsuit with the Supreme Court and a request for the meeting of André Mendonça to be scheduled. There were also those who defended the analysis of the nomination directly in the main plenary. Rodrigo Pacheco, however, has been defending the hearing and voting in the CCJ, as provided for in the Senate regulations.

In addition to the impasse in relation to the nomination of Mendonça, Alcolumbre has his permanence in charge of the CCJ of the Senate questioned by colleagues due to the suspicion that the senator had a split scheme in his office.

Rachadinha de Alcolumbre embezzled R$ 2 million, says magazine

Six women living in the outskirts of the Federal District reported to the magazine Veja that they gave back to the senator most of the salary they received.

They told the magazine that they accepted the proposal because they needed the money, but now they regret it. They said they didn’t even need to go to the Senate. At “See”, they declared that they never really worked. The publication claims that, with the cracks, Alcolumbre would have embezzled at least R$ 2 million in a period of five years.

In a note released after the publication of the report, Alcolumbre denied allegations of cracking and said that the practice of confiscating employees’ salaries is “reprehensible”.

After the publication of the report in ” Veja”, Alessandro Vieira (Cidadania-SE) presented a criminal report to the STF so that the alleged irregular practice could be investigated.

The Poder bench in the Senate defended the removal of Alcolumbre from the command of the CCJ. The party also wants the analysis of the complaints by the Senate Ethics Council, which has not met since 2019.