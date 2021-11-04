Pacheco announces joint effort and raises pressure for Alcolumbre to guide Mendonça’s hearing to the STF – 11/03/2021 – Power

Without specifically citing the case of former minister André Mendonça, nominated for a seat on the Supreme Court, Senate President Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG) scheduled a concentrated effort of three days for the hearing of officials nominated for positions.

Pacheco also generally urged Senate committee chairs to carry out “the remaining rounds of all nominations” during the concerted effort.

The measure increases the pressure on the president of the CCJ (Committee on Constitution and Justice), Davi Alcolumbre (DEM-AP), who has been resisting to guide the hearing in Mendonça.

Pacheco defined that the concentrated effort for the hearing of the authorities in the commissions and the voting in the plenary will take place on November 30th, December 1st and 2nd. Nominations for positions, such as in regulatory agencies, embassies, among other positions, should be analyzed.

The president of the Senate stated that it would not be possible to carry out this effort concentrated on an earlier date because of the public holiday of the Proclamation of the Republic, on November 15th. In addition, he mentioned that some senators will be on a special mission abroad, such as the assembly of the Interparliamentary Union, which will be held in Madrid, Spain, at the end of the month.

Pacheco recalled that some nominations require a qualified quorum, so it would be important to have a date range in which it would be possible for the largest possible number of senators to participate.

“Therefore, the possible date for the full possibility of the presence of all senators and all senators of the Republic is this date of November 30, December 1 and December 2. I ask the senators and senators to be able to to be present in Brasília and in the Federal Senate for the votes that are individual, naturally, and secret,” he affirmed.

Again without citing Alcolumbre, Pacheco called for the “efforts” of all committee chairmen to put the pending analyzes and hearings on the agenda.

“I ask for efforts to be made to the committee chairmen so that they can, within the scope of this concentrated effort, make the remaining hearings of all the nominations, so that the Federal Senate can reach the end of this year of 2021 discharging its duty of appreciation to all the names submitted to his scrutiny by nominations from the Executive power,” said the president of the Senate.

Davi Alcolumbre was contacted via the press office, but did not respond until the publication of this report if he intends to include André Mendonça’s hearing in this concentrated effort.

President Jair Bolsonaro nominated André Mendonça for a seat on the Supreme Court nearly four months ago. However, Davi Alcolumbre has been refusing to schedule the hearing. Behind the scenes, it is said that the president of the CCJ prefers that Planalto nominate the current attorney general of the Republic, Augusto Aras, for the position.

For this reason, the analysis of the name of Mendonça has been kept in the drawer, despite the great pressure inside the Senate and outside the political world. The evangelical caucus, for example, has been pressing and even threatening to act against Alcolumbre’s reelection in Amapá.

Mendonça is the “terribly evangelical” candidate that Bolsonaro promised to nominate to the STF.

Senators reacted favorably to the concerted effort scheduling, praising President Rodrigo Pacheco and reinforcing criticism of Alcolumbre.

“I want to say that I understand, and that my party understands, that on this date of concentrated effort, we are going to vote yes on the nomination of André Mendonça to the Federal Supreme Court. [Pacheco] with his political finesse he has recommended to the commissions that those who have not yet been voted on in the commissions should be voted, until the day of concentrated effort”, stated Oriovisto Guimarães (Podemos-PR).

“I understand this as a clear warning to all members of the Constitution and Justice Commission that before the last day of this month we must vote in the CCJ for the nomination of André Mendonça,” he added.

Governmentist Carlos Viana (PSD-MG) also said he hoped that the concentrated effort would mean taking Mendonça’s hearing from paper.

“I sincerely hope that during this period we can discuss and decide on the seat of the Federal Supreme Court with Minister André Mendonça. We have an extended deadline, which puts the Senate in a very delicate situation in terms of public opinion. It’s time to we take a stand and make a decision, fulfilling our role,” he said.

UNDERSTAND PROCESSING OF THE NOMINATION TO THE STF IN THE SENATE