Pacheco indicates date for André Mendonça’s Saturday

President of the Senate scheduled for November 30th, December 1st and 2nd the period of concentrated effort for the analysis of names nominated for regulatory agencies, embassies and higher courts, as is the case with the STF

Disclosure/AGU André Mendonça was nominated for the STF on July 13th



The president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), set for November 30th, December 1st and 2nd the period of concentrated effort for the analysis of names nominated for regulatory agencies, embassies, councils and higher courts. In practice, the announcement makes room for the hearing of the former attorney general of the Union André Mendonça, chosen by the president Jair Bolsonaro for the vacancy of Minister Marco Aurélio Mello in the Federal Supreme Court (STF). The name “terribly evangelical” was nominated on July 13 and has been in the drawer of Senator Davi Alcolumbre (DEM-AP) for more than 100 days, president of the House’s Committee on Constitution and Justice (CCJ), the collegiate responsible for the scrutiny.

“During the month of November, we have a holiday on the 15th, which hinders this week for the purpose of a concentrated effort. The concentrated effort in the Senate is important for the consideration of the names indicated for regulatory agencies, embassies, councils, such as the National Council of the Public Ministry and the National Council of Justice, and also for higher courts,” said Pacheco. “There are names pending consideration by the Senate, which have already been submitted to the committees, debated and which it is now up to the plenary to consider in a vote, sometimes by a simple quorum, sometimes by a qualified quorum, there are names pending for consideration in the committees, in the Relations Committee Foreign Affairs, in the Constitution and Justice Committee, among others. Therefore, the first step is to set a date for carrying out a concentrated effort in the coming days. The Presidency has designated the dates of November 30th, December 1st and December 2nd for the effort to be concentrated in the Senate”, he added.