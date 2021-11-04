Pacheco sets a hearing date and says that the Senate will have “concentrated effort”

The president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), announced this Wednesday (3) a concentrated effort, between November 29 and December 2, to carry out Saturdays officials appointed to public office.

During the statement, Pacheco stated that it was not possible to schedule the hearings for a closer date due to the requirement of physical presence of the senators.

“The action of names to be judged and chosen by the Senate plenary requires the physical presence of senators and senators. This is one of the natural justifications, which during the year could not include names for consideration by the Federal Senate. Therefore, the first step is to set a date for carrying out this concentrated effort for the next few days. The dates of November 29th, December 1st and 2nd have been set for the effort to be concentrated in the Senate”, said Pacheco.

Saturday by André Mendonça

Among the nominees to be questioned is André Mendonça, nominated for the vacancy in the Supreme Court (STF) by the now former minister Marco Aurélio Mello in July this year, with the promise of the “terribly evangelical minister” made by President Jair Bolsonaro (no party) since the beginning of his term. However, the name was resisted in the Senate.

Despite being a long-awaited hearing on the part of the government, Mendonça is not the only one that needs to be analyzed by the Senate after the nomination.