Pacheco takes care of the goat, but forgets the elephant – 11/4/2021

By transforming the “terribly evangelical” André Mendonça into a goat that exceeds his time on the Senate Constitution and Justice Committee, Davi Alcolumbre gained the appearance of an elephant. It was discovered last week that the elephant had been fed for five years on a ration made from the crack of the salaries of six female servants in its cabinet. Rodrigo Pacheco, the president of the Senate, realized that he needs to remove the goat from the room. But he still doesn’t know what to do with the elephant.

André Mendonça’s nomination for the Federal Supreme Court reached the CCJ on August 18th. Two and a half months later, Pacheco finally decided to move. He tries to force ally Alcolumbre, head of the Justice Commission, to fulfill the obligation to schedule the meeting of Bolsonaro’s chosen one.

So as not to embarrass Alcolumbre, to whom he owes the articulation that led him to command the Senate, Pacheco scheduled a general cleaning of drawers for the period from November 29th to December 3rd. He said that “all hearings” pending nominees for regulatory agencies, embassies, councils and higher courts. Alcolumbre has not yet been found. Insinuates that you can keep the drawer closed.

the senator from Minas Carlos Viana, from the PSD, asked Pacheco to, in addition to rushing the hearings, speak out about Alcolumbre’s crack. There was no peep. Paraná Senator Oriovisto Guimarães, from Podemos, asked for the installation of the Senate Ethics Council, which has not met for two years. He would like Alcolumbre to defend himself before the collegiate. Again, Pacheco was silent.

Launched in the presidential race for the PSD of Gilberto Kassab, Pacheco thinks he can armor elephants. Even if he manages to get rid of the goat Mendonça, the president of the Senate will have to realize that it is not convenient for a postulant to join Planalto to live with an ally who was caught with his trunk sticking out.