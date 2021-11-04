Pain in sex is not normal: they tell how they found something was wrong – 11/03/2021

Discomfort, pain on penetration, burning, feeling that the uterus is being assaulted, none of these should be considered common in a sexual relationship. And it’s not that unusual. One in ten women feel pain with sex, according to a survey carried out by the University of London together with other institutions dedicated to the study of women’s sexuality and health in 2017. Seven thousand women, aged between 16 and 74, were interviewed. In this survey, among those who felt pain (just over 7%), a quarter said that it was frequent or that it always hurt.

Feeling that something is not going well can, yes, have to do with something more intense during the act or a position, but even so it should be a warning sign. Sex is not to give pain, but to give pleasure. “Penetration pain is never normal, even if it is momentary, for example, due to lack of adequate lubrication” says Lilian Fiorelli, a gynecologist specializing in Female Sexuality and Urogynecology at USP (University of São Paulo). And not getting wet can have as much to do with lack of foreplay, even with a hormonal drop or use of medications, such as diuretics and antidepressants.

In the case of pain during sex, it can be a sign, for example, of candidiasis, which causes microlesions in the region. “A woman who had recurrent candidiasis may have increased pain receptors. The canal is more fragile and she feels pain and burning. It is a disease called vulvodynia”, explains the gynecologist.

In addition to these physiological issues, vaginismus is included in the list, which has a psychological background and may be the result of abuse, for example, or even religious beliefs. “It is an involuntary contraction in the face of a ‘threat’ of penetration — whether of the penis, of a tampon or of the speculum in the gynecological exam”, says Carla Maria de Abreu Pereira, sex physiotherapist at the Clínica Mantelli, in São Paulo.

In all cases, if you felt something, you need to see what it is. After a long time in pain, these two women we talked to below found that pain in sex needed to be treated. They tell about the discovery and how the treatment brought a new perspective on sex life.

“I cried whenever I had a relationship”

“My pain started when I was 16, my first time, which was traumatic, in a way I didn’t want to. I idealized the moment a lot, but my boyfriend at the time pressured me a lot and it wasn’t romantic, in a bad place. He penetrated me in a way that wasn’t nice, humiliating. I didn’t have the courage to tell anyone, but my body kept the feeling of the day. When I talk, I can even feel the sandal I wore and the texture of the dress. experience, the times I had sex, I felt a burning sensation, which was always diagnosed as a urinary infection, other times as candidiasis. Today I know that, from 16 to 19, I had vulvodynia.

One type of vulvodynia, called spontaneous, causes the vagina to burn out of nowhere. Sometimes it was at school and there was nothing to do. The sensation is like the discomfort of a burn, when entering the channel, during and after intercourse. When he ejaculated inside it was even worse. I sought help from the beginning, but it took ten years for the diagnosis to come out.

As I didn’t even tell my mother, when I was a teenager, I paid for a health plan to have access to specialists. I heard a lot that it was in my head, that it was nothing and that depressed me. A doctor diagnosed me after coming and going.

I started to be afraid of the relationship, I enjoyed the caresses, but when it was penetration I was already tense and I developed a slight vaginismus. I cried whenever I had sex.

Looking on Google, I found this word vulvodynia and found a doctor from a blog I followed. I was married at the time, but our sex life was not happening. I just complained. She diagnosed me and confirmed my suspicion. I cried a lot. There is no cure, but there is treatment, on several fronts. I was treated for depression, I needed to make continuous use of vaginal ointment, massage, and physical therapy.

In the relationship with my husband, we worked too. Over time it worked out, as we started to do everything without penetration. Then I went to the sex shop to buy items like gel and candles. Music helped me a lot during sex because, as I have attention deficit, it helps to clear my mind. Today I no longer feel burning. I learned to relax in penetration and I enjoy it. It changed the question of how I look at myself and look at my pleasure.”

Paula Pereantonia, 30 years old, artisan from Macaé (RJ)

“I grew up in a religious family, for me everything was a sin”

“I got married in 2019 and had my first time on my honeymoon. The trip was wonderful, super romantic, but it didn’t happen. It always went to only the beginning of the vaginal canal, then it hurt a lot.

At the same time, something happened that made it difficult to know what it was. I went for a transvaginal exam, explained to the doctor that I wanted him to let him know what I was doing, but he ignored me. I felt a horrible pain, I swallowed the tears. So, I never went back to any doctor, not even the gynecologist.

The following year, on an ordinary day, I was watching a program on television and they talked about vaginismus. The belief fell that this was what I had and even so I didn’t look for any specialist.

It was getting complicated at the wedding. I moved away not only emotionally but physically from my husband. I couldn’t speak. As the situation in the relationship was untenable, I went to the gynecologist and received the news, after the clinical examination, that I had vaginismus as I suspected.

I grew up in a Protestant family, attended church, and for me, everything was a sin. Today I know that a lot of what was in my head influenced my sex life. I even do a job at the church, talking rounds with women to break taboos and demystify sex.

I believe that my first date also influenced me to have it, as it has a psychological background. I was very young and we made that ‘pact to wait’, which means not only not having sex but not having any physical contact. After the diagnosis, I started therapy with a specialist in sexology and exercises with a pelvic physiotherapist. I also do meditation. It’s very recent, there’s still a way to go, but I can say that my marriage has improved 80%. We have more intimacy. We work a lot with kissing, hugging and caressing, as there are other ways to have sex. I’m still looking forward to the moment, but I need to be patient because, internally, I still have to let go of the pain of the sexual act.”

Israeli Andrade Lima, 31 years old, radiology student, Gravataí (RS)