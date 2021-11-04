Palmeiras has the last week off for training at the Academy before the Libertadores final | palm trees

With an eye on the Libertadores final, on the 27th, against Flamengo, Palmeiras is currently going through its last free week for training at the Football Academy until the decision, which will be in Uruguay.

From Sunday, when they will face Santos, in Vila Belmiro, Verdão will have games in all media and on weekends until the 20th.

More news from Palmeiras:

+ Abel honors club employees with board

+ Wesley can get up to six games of suspension

1 of 2 Palmeiras cast in conversation with Abel Ferreira — Photo: Cesar GrecoPalmeiras Palmeiras cast in conversation with Abel Ferreira — Photo: Cesar GrecoPalmeiras

The CBF has not yet released dates and times for the last four rounds of the Brasileirão, but according to the organization’s calendar, there will be matches on the 24th of the week – Palmeiras’ commitment is against Atlético-MG.

It is worth remembering that, according to Conmebol protocol, Palmeiras must be in Montevideo at least 72 hours before the final, that is, at least in the afternoon of the 24th – thus, the duel with Galo would have to be on the 23rd.

If this game is not postponed, Verdão has until the match against Santos its last free week to rest and train at the Academy.

This is considered fundamental by coach Abel Ferreira for the team’s performance. Recently, the coach conditioned the good performance of Verdão against Sport for having had an extra day of rest.

This is also the players’ view. Midfielder Raphael Veiga considers it important to have more time to rest and train.

– Always when the week is full, there is the issue of wear and tear, travel, it helps a lot, the treatment, physiotherapy, this is different because it has a longer time. That’s valid, the rest, the rest. Things change with the full week, this will be important for us to get even more prepared to face Santos – he said.

The Palmeiras squad had a break on Monday and returned to training on Tuesday. There will be activities until Saturday, the date of the trip to Santos, the stage for the Sunday game.