Palmeiras lineup: Jorge starts physical transition and may be reinforcement in derby against Santos | palm trees

Jorge took another step to return to playing for Palmeiras. This Wednesday, the left-back began the transition process between the physical and technical part, after recovering from an injury in the left thigh.

The shirt 6 got injured almost three weeks ago and lost four matches in Brasileirão, against Internacional, Ceará, Sport and Grêmio.

Jorge during training for Palmeiras, at Academia de Futebol — Photo: Cesar Greco

With the week full for training, Verdão can work to put Jorge in conditions to play in the derby against Santos, on Sunday, at 4 pm (GMT), in Vila Belmiro, for the 30th round of the national championship.

Mayke, the other player recovering from injury, is at a more advanced stage after undergoing an arthroscopy in his right knee and participated in all the activity with the rest of the group, as he did on Tuesday.

Abel Ferreira used this morning’s movement to work on offensive transitions and game play simulations. There is still no sketch of the starting lineup.

But a possible Palmeiras is: Weverton; Marcos Rocha, Gustavo Gómez, Luan and Piquerez (Jorge); Felipe Melo, Zé Rafael (Danilo), Raphael Veiga and Gustavo Scarpa; Dudu and Ron.

The coach will lead three more activities until the derby against Santos. Verdão is the vice-leader of the Brazilian Championship, with 52 points, seven behind the leader Atlético-MG. The Rooster, however, has a game in hand.

