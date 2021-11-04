Parents of patients protest at the HEC reception for not being able to schedule surgeries – Acorda Cidade

Published on 11/03/2021 10:16 am.

On the morning of Wednesday (3), parents of patients who seek to schedule surgeries at the State Children’s Hospital (HEC), were indignant and protested at the reception of the hospital unit, on account of the care provided on site.

According to electrician Edvaldo Lima Silva, he has been trying to arrange his son’s surgery over the phone for three months and hasn’t succeeded. Today, he was at the hospital, as he was informed by employees that the appointment would be in person, but when he got there, he learned that it would only be through the telephone exchange.

“I’ve been here for three months trying to schedule a surgery and I can’t get an answer. When he answers here, he sends it straight to the dialing center. I’ve been up to an hour and a half waiting for the call to drop. My son has an urgent request from the clinic in the neighborhood, we went to the Department and they gave him the telephone number for the Children’s Hospital. You call and don’t answer. Then I found out that it would be in person, when I got here they said it was by phone. I’ve already lost two days of work because I’m an electrician”, he complained.

Another father who was revolted by the situation, Anderson Almeida said that he has already completed a year trying to schedule a procedure and is also unable to do so.

“I’ve been trying for a year to schedule a surgery for the child, who is in need, suffering at home, and we’re trying it over the phone and we can’t do it at all. On Monday, I was here, and the girl said that it was optional, that she was to come today, that she would make an appointment in person. We arrived here and there are several families, since 3:00 in the morning, and so far there is no explanation and no one has come to give a solution. After we spoke out and threatened to call the press, they put up a poster that is only through the phone and we are calling here and they don’t answer”, he reported.

A resident of the city of Inhambupe, Crispina Santos Pinheiro informed that her daughter has been undergoing treatment at the site since 2011, but every time she needs to make an appointment, she faces difficulties.

“For about five years now, the telephone extensions they gave are not answering. Every appointment day is having this, it’s not the first time it happens.”

Mother of twins, Quitéria Souza dos Santos came from Araci to make the appointment in person, as she was told that this would happen this Wednesday.

“I came here 15 days ago and last week I came again to see if I had an appointment with a pediatric surgeon. They said it was only once a month, on the first working day of each month, but that Monday wouldn’t have, only today, the 3rd. I asked if I didn’t have any phone number, because I live in the countryside, and they said it was only in person. When I got here today, it was only by phone. I got here at 6am. I have twins and they have an guinal hernia and they need urgent surgery. I’ve been through a surgeon in Salvador, who told me to come here because they were born here, and when I arrive, he’s in this situation. For me it’s a revolt, for being a reference hospital, very well talked about, and when I get here today, it’s like that”, he vented.

The Children’s State Hospital (HEC) clarified in a note that the scheduling of outpatient consultations at the unit are not carried out in person, in line with the measures to combat the Pandemic of Covid-19, which should be avoided all kinds of agglomeration.

According to the note, Appointments at the HEC Outpatient Clinic must be made by contacting the Appointment Center, at (75) 3602-0505 or (75) 3602-0339, from Monday to Thursday, from 8am to 12pm and from 1pm to 5pm.

“The HEC is a reference unit in medium and high complexity care throughout Bahia and, therefore, receives calls from all over the state. However, every effort is being made to find solutions,” he stated in the note.

The hospital did not explain, however, why the phones do not answer calls and why the parents were told that the appointment would take place in person today.

With information from journalist Maylla Nunes of Acorda Cidade.