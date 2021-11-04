partial indicates who is on the reality show today

Marina Ferrari won the farmer’s test and managed to escape the new hot seat of the reality show on TV Record, so that left Rico, Erasmo and Solange in the fight to see who stays. As one of them will leave the program today (4), we consulted two partials, the DCI one and the UOL A Fazenda poll, to get a sense of who will win this dispute.

Partial of the UOL poll of A Fazenda

Rico is the participant with the biggest crowd so far, in the partial on who should stay in the game, with over 15 thousand votes so far, the pawn adds 45%.

Solange is in second place in this fight, with 28.16% of the votes of the public in the UOL A Fazenda poll. Despite being in the flashlight, Erasmus is not far from Solange’s placement.

Gabriela Pugliesi’s ex-husband has so far added 26.84% of the votes. The difference between the second and third position in the poll A Fazenda do UOL is only 1.32%, which means that the digital fitness influencer still has a chance of remaining.

In the poll on A Fazenda do DCI, the first place is the same in the partial of UOL, however, the positions of the other places are different, in addition to the percentages.

Rico is in first with a great favoritism among the public, 53.21% of the more than 9,000 votes counted so far. Erasmus is in second place, with 30.03% of the votes, and Solange is in last, with only 16.72%.

What time does the elimination start?

Rico, Erasmo or Solange, whoever leaves the program in this seventh farm will say goodbye to the chance to take the R$ 1.5 million prize home today, Thursday (4). According to TV Record’s schedule, the elimination episode is scheduled to begin at 10:45 pm, after the Canadian series, Onde Chama o Coração aired.

You can watch the elimination on television, tuning in to Record, or you can opt for the Playplus tab ‘on air’. It is not necessary to subscribe to the streaming platform to see the channel’s real-time programming, as the tab is free, however, it is necessary to register on the site.

Program schedule:

Monday: display of fire test (recorded on Sunday) and program dynamics (also recorded)

Tuesday: field formation (live)

Wednesday: Farmer’s Test (live)

Thursday: elimination (live)

Friday: start of the week’s party and living in the house

Saturday: exhibition of coexistence and best moments of the party

Sunday: coexistence, fire test (not shown live) and new division of residents of the bay

