Paysandu fans demand resignation of president | Sport Para | Online Diary

That the moment is extremely delicate within Paysandu is no longer a secret for anyone. Outside of any kind of access possibility for the Series B of the Brazilian Championship, even though there is still a round to complete the quadrangular in Series C and with the law of silence imposed on the cast, the board has been trying to reverse the various problems that have been occurring in the bicolor indoor environment, however, it ends up being the main target of the fan’s fury.

Since the moment he published an open letter to the fans on Twitter, the president of Paysandu, Maurício Ettinger, has been receiving a veritable flood of criticism and insults from the Alviceleste supporter who remains dissatisfied because of the meager performances shown by the bicolor team, no only in Series C, but for practically the entire 2021 season.

Paysandu President publishes open letter to fans

In the text, the representative alviceleste apologizes for the team once again failing to achieve its main objective, which is to return to Serie B, and says: “For Paysandu, the year is over, and that’s the truth. Since the beginning of the year I made it clear that our main objective was access to Serie B, and we failed. We have several flaws to correct, otherwise I would not be writing this letter, I would be celebrating with all of you. We would be preparing to play in the final of Serie C.”

However, the letter was not enough to calm the fans’ spirits. By the time this article was published, more than 528 comments had already been written in the bicolor president’s post and among which, almost all are against the management model applied by Maurício Ettinger, in addition to referring to the group “Novos Rumos “, and highlight mistakes in signings. Although this is his first year at the helm, fans are asking him to step down.

SEE SOME OF THE COMMENTS

Shame on your face and ask to leave. — Tavares (@Yuritavares22) November 3, 2021

Maurício resigns best thing to do you had your opportunity and in a pitiful and ridiculous way you failed you do not have the competence to preside over our club .. — Anderson J. (@AndersonJ7K) November 3, 2021

YOUR WAIVER LETTER SERIOOOOOOO VIVAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA — andre oak vascaino (@andre76234935) November 3, 2021

Okay, so dismiss ALL players.

“Ain, but no”, MAKES A DEGREE AND SENDS AWAY ONE BY ONE.

This 2021 team is cursed. Nobody is saved. Even the best players are MEDIOCRES. — Beautiful (@arthur_pereira7) November 3, 2021

Go away with those people who think they own the club. Would be better — [email protected] (@marilialobato5) November 3, 2021

I almost cried here 🥲

Then I remembered you from the new directions you are 4 years away from the meager c-series. Who don’t do any planning for the team, and live on lame excuses. RESIGNATION if you are a man and love Paysandu. we don’t need you — Brenda Queiroz (@brendaqueirozr) November 3, 2021

I only accept your apology if you resign. — BICOLOR 🐺 (@matheuslamonte) November 3, 2021

THIS LETTER OF YOURS IS THE SIGNATURE OF THE CERTIFICATE OF INCOMPETENCE, IF YOU DON’T FEEL ABLE TO MANAGE A CLUB THE SIZE OF OURS, DELIVER IT TO WHOM YOU CAN, ENOUGH, NO MORE AMATEURSHIP!!! — Rogério & Elane Rego (@RogerioPereir49) November 3, 2021