Penalties for criminals of the new cangaço killed in Varginha could reach 636 years in prison – Rádio Itatiaia

All criminals were killed during the police action

The crimes committed by members of the ‘new cangaço’ gang killed in confrontation with the police in Varginha, in the south of Minas, would add up to 636 years in prison, if they were all convicted by the courts.

Only four of the 26 dead were not identified by the Civil Police. Reporter Renato Rios Neto, from Itatiaia Radio, had exclusive access to the files of the suspects already identified who were killed after the confrontation with military police from BOPE and from the Rapid Response Group of the Federal Highway Police (PRF). Listen here!

By the partial balance of the security forces, among the 26 criminals killed, there are at least 15 passages for theft, 26 for armed robberies, four for homicide, eight for drug trafficking, nine for illegal possession of weapons, seven for bodily injury, four for threats and seven tickets for receiving. As some of these cases took place in other states of the country, it is still not possible to say in which crimes they have been effectively tried and convicted.

Profile

Among the suspects already identified, the file of Júlio Cesar de Lira, 36, from Baixada Santista, but working in the Triângulo Mineiro, stands out. He has been involved in armed robbery, embezzlement, bodily harm and drug trafficking.

José Filho de Jesus Silva Nepomuceno, 37, born in Maranhão, was a fugitive from justice precisely because he was suspected of having committed a crime again in the town of Miguel Alves, in the interior of Piaui.

Gerônimo da Silva Souza Filho, 29, who had his body taken to Porto Velho on a chartered jet, has been involved in homicide, illegal possession of a weapon, among others.

The caretaker of one of the farms, Adriano Garcia, 47, has no fewer than seven robberies. Police sources believe he played an effective role in aiding the gang during the days the criminals were there.

Other facts that stand out. Eduardo Pereira Alves, 42, was approached by the police in March of this year in the town of Monsenhor Paulo, near Varginha, precisely because a manager at Banco do Brasil suspected that he was observing the bank agency’s routine too much.

Among the murdered criminals is also Ricardo Gomes de Freitas, 34, from the city of Uberlândia, who has been involved in embezzlement, but who would also be a mechanical lathe. The gangs of the new cangaço usually have on their boards mechanical lathes for the maintenance and manufacture of weapons and explosives.

remember

The joint operation of the PM and the PRF began in the early hours of last Sunday (31) in two sites on the outskirts of Varginha. The suspects gathered an arsenal of warfare in the two buildings in the urban perimeter of Varginha, such as point 50 machine guns, weapons that even bring down aircraft. According to the police, there was a confrontation and an intense shooting. The 26 criminals died.

There are indications that the suspects killed in the confrontation with the police were members of the First Command of the Capital (PCC), in São Paulo.

What is new cangaço?

Used to designate gangs specialized in large bank robberies, the expression “novo cangaço” was coined about three decades ago in Brazil. Bands are responsible for crimes of great repercussion, such as the assault on the Banco do Brasil unit in Araçatuba, São Paulo, where the suspects intended R$ 90 million and impacted the country with images of people used as human shields.

In Minas Gerais, as well as in other regions of the country, suspects do not arrive in cities without being armed with strong weapons – such as high-caliber machine guns capable of bringing down aircraft, rifles and pistols; some also use armored cars, and ballistic vests are indispensable items for these criminals. The actions of the new cangaço are marked by extreme violence.