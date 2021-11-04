PetroRio (PRIO3) reverses loss and gains R$125 million in the 3rd quarter, with Brent valued

SAO PAULO – PetroRio (PRIO3) presented in the third quarter of this year a net profit of R$ 125.159 million, reversing a net loss of R$ 117,738 million for the same period last year.

According to the company, the result was impacted by revenue expansion, as a “reflection of the increase in sales and the growth in the price of Brent”, an international reference for the barrel of oil, which reached an average of US$ 73.23 per barrel in the period analyzed.

“It is the highest level of Brent in the last three years”, highlighted the company, stressing that it is an increase of 69% year-on-year and 6% compared to the previous quarter.

“It is worth remembering that at the beginning of the pandemic, in March 2020, oil, both Brent and the North American reference WTI, experienced historic drops. The recovery, now, has a positive impact,” he added.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) were R$547.183 million, representing a growth of 169% compared to R$203.724 a year earlier.

Thus, the Ebitda margin ended up at 58%, or 16 percentage points above the same quarter in 2020.

PetroRio balance sheet income

In the period, PetroRio (PRIO3) recorded net revenue of R$939.517 million, which corresponds to an increase of 92%, positively impacted by the increase in the price of Brent oil.

But the revenue was also positive by the mix sales, as the company wrote, with a higher proportion of oil from the Polvo + TBMT field, which has a greater commercial discount and, “on a smaller scale, for a offtake of Octopus, which had a discount higher than that normally practiced due to its higher water content.”

According to the company, “the third quarter of 2021 began with the company’s greatest operational achievement so far: the conclusion of the tieback between Polvo and Tubarão Martelo.”

“The project, in addition to contributing significantly to the reduction of lifting cost, which reached US$12.3 per barrel this quarter, and for the reduction of the company’s carbon footprint”, he pointed out.

In production per field, Frade’s increased production by 27.7%. Manati’s rose 7.4% (although only 10% is part of the company). Polvo and TBMT, on the other hand, fell by 9.5%.

In total, PetroRio’s production in the period increased by 7.8%.

