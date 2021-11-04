Pixel 6 Pro Marks Google’s Return to Top-of-the-Line Cell Phones | hands-on video

Pixel 6 Pro is Google’s latest bet in the smartphone segment and this time delivering its own hardware and investing in more exotic design that is totally different from what we are used to seeing. Brazil is still out of the list of countries that receive the news, but that didn’t stop TudoCelular from bringing a little of the new cell phone that launches Android 12. Check out our first impressions in partnership with HDblog and see what Pixel 6 Pro has to offer.

Design and accessories

Before we go into design, let’s take a look at the device’s box. The version received brings Google’s wired headphones, but the phone comes in a smaller box with only the essential accessories: we have the USB-C cable, an adapter to USB-A and a user guide. Yes, Google now follows Apple and Samsung and no longer sends chargers in the box. The device’s design will generate mixed reactions: it’s strange at first glance and it takes time to get used to this giant leaped block that crosses the entire back of the device. The model in question is gray color with two different tones, but it can be found in white and a kind of yellow options.

It’s a big, heavy phone with curved edges on both sides to make it more pleasant to hold. Both layers of glass feature Gorilla Glass Victus protection, the body is made of aluminum and is IP68 certified for water protection.





The sprung black strip of glass houses three cameras, one of which is telephoto with optical zoom and is more evident than the others due to the differently shaped hole. There is also long-range dual LED flash. The small piece of glass above the cameras is a lighter gray tone than the rest of the body, but Google didn’t adopt a matte finish this time and the Pixel 6 Pro ends up accumulating fingerprints easily, as well as being slippery. The front has few edges and a center hole for the selfie camera. It’s a small change compared to Pixel 5 with a hole in the upper left corner. The new one is more curved, giving it a more premium cell look.

Screen and Hardware

The Pixel 6 Pro features a large 6.7 inch screen with Quad HD+ resolution, AMOLED technology and 120 Hz LTPO-type panel with HDR10+ support. LTPO technology ensures that the refresh rate is dynamic and varies depending on the content on the screen, which helps to save battery on common media consumption. The first impression that comes from looking at the beautiful screen of the Pixel 6 Pro is that, despite being a premium device, it doesn’t quite compete with the screens used by Samsung and Apple on the Galaxy S21 Ultra and iPhone 13 Pro. more details in the full review.





The great highlight of Pixel 6 Pro is the Tensor platform, which was developed in partnership with Samsung and makes Google seek its independence from Qualcomm after years of adopting Snapdragon in the Pixel and Nexus line. Tensor consists of an octa-core processor with a maximum speed of 2.8 GHz and a Mali-G78 GPU with twenty graphics cores. It may just look like a renamed Exynos, but Google’s focus is on highly optimized hardware for computational needs aimed at artificial intelligence.

Technical specifications

6.7″ OLED LTPO QHD+ screen with 120Hz

Platform: Google Tensor

RAM: 8 or 12GB LPDDR5

Storage: 128GB and 256GB

Frontal camera: Sony IMX663 12MP ultra-wide

Main Cameras: 50MP Samsung GN1 Main Sensor 12MP Sony IMX386 Wide Angle Sensor 48MP Sony IMX586 telephoto sensor with 4x zoom

Battery: 5003 mAh with 30W fast charging and 23W wireless in Pixel 6 Pro

Sensors: compatible with 5G, NFC, UWB, Sony LDAC high definition audio, Bluetooth 5.2, WiFi 6E, digital reader built into the screen

System: Android 12 with 5 years of security updates

Dimensions and weight: 163.9 x 75.9 x 8.9 mm and 210g

We will leave it to analyze performance in the future with benchmarks and games, but for now what has been noticed is that the cell phone heats up when required. We’ll see if this has an impact on long gaming sessions. Closing the hardware part is a 5,000 mAh battery, 5G connectivity, Wi-Fi 6e, Bluetooth 5.2 and NFC. The Pixel follows without a standard input for headphones and the model sold in France comes with a standard USB-C headphone, as is the case with this one. In other countries the accessory does not come in the box.

software

Moving forward, another point that will generate mixed reactions is Android 12. Google changed the system interface by adopting Material You, an evolution of Material Design that had been used by the company for years. Now the system changes the color palette depending on the wallpaper used. In addition, everything is more minimalist, flat and with opaque colors. The system should run fine in Pixel 6 Pro and this is where Google always screwed up. The device has many bugs, performance drop, high battery consumption, graphics failures in games and even the biometric reader does not always work. These are problems that should be fixed over time, but you will see on the internet that many complain about several bugs in Pixel 6 and it is unacceptable that the device was launched like this. Let’s hope all of this is resolved until our review is complete.

cameras

And the cameras? There are three at the rear: the main one with 50 MP and Samsung’s ISOCELL GN1 sensor, the secondary one with a 48 MP telephoto lens with Samsung’s ISOCELL GM2 sensor and the tertiary one with an ultra-wide lens with Sony’s IMX 363 sensor. It’s a set that on paper looks disappointing. Samsung has more current and advanced sensors and this one from Sony was released in 2017 and no manufacturer adopts more expensive devices. So it’s up to Google to try to compensate with the software and its hardware geared towards artificial intelligence.

The Pixel 6 Pro gets it right in many scenarios with clean images and almost impeccable sharpness. However, the software shows its inconsistencies and the HDR does not always work as it should and in some cases there is oversaturation. In darker places, the software desperately tries to get rid of noise, which ends up compromising clarity. Will the Pixel 6 Pro be able to rival the iPhone 13 Pro? Perhaps if Google solves the various software issues. The camera shows that it has potential, even if the sensors are not up to date.

first impressions

The Pixel 6 Pro hit the market for $900, being slightly cheaper than the more expensive models from Samsung and Apple. Google returns to betting on the more advanced segment, different from Pixel 5 that aimed at intermediates. It’s still too early to know if it can really be treated as a legitimate flagship, as we have new hardware that hasn’t been tested before. Tensor has the potential to deliver a lot of performance, but Google’s software urgently needs improvements. Interested in checking out more about Pixel 6 Pro? Do you think TudoCelular should do a full analysis? Leave your comment below and also comment on what you think of the new Google phone.